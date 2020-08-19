USA

Police Declare Riot in Portland Amid Ongoing Protests

By Associated Press
August 19, 2020 08:13 AM
A Portland police officer shoves a protester as police try to disperse the crowd in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's…
A Portland police officer shoves a protester as police try to disperse the crowd in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office early in the morning on Aug. 8, 2020 in Portland, Ore.

PORTLAND, ORE. - Police have declared a riot in Portland amid ongoing protests over racial injustice.
 
The riot was declared Tuesday night outside the building, police said. They ordered people to leave the area. People were smashing windows on the first floor, and threw "burning material" inside, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.  

The Multnomah County Building was set on fire and vandalized, said county commission chair Deborah Kafoury, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. There was damage to a lobby where protective equipment against the spread of the coronavirus is distributed, she said.  

The building is used for marriages, among other services. Kafoury asked that residents support efforts to address the pandemic and provide programs.

"In such a difficult, uncertain time, our community needs all of us to work together," she said.  
Demonstrations that often turn violent have racked Oregon's biggest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
 
Police on Tuesday said they have identified a suspect accused of punching and kicking a man to the ground after he crashed his pickup truck on a sidewalk near ongoing demonstrations.

Authorities had received a report around 10:30 p.m. Sunday of protesters chasing a truck a few blocks from the downtown federal courthouse. The driver crashed and was then assaulted, authorities said.

Authorities are trying to track down the suspect, Marquise Love, 25, police said in a statement. The victim of the assault has been released from a hospital and is recovering.

A social media account apparently connected to Love has been disabled and efforts to locate him for comment were not immediately successful.

On Monday night, authorities said people marched to the police union building and tried to break into the facility.

No arrests were made during Monday night's protest and authorities said most of the crowd dispersed by early Tuesday morning.

