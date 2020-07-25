USA

Police Declare Riot at Seattle Protests, Make Arrests

By Associated Press
July 25, 2020 09:29 PM
Construction buildings burn near the King County Juvenile Detention Center, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Seattle, shortly after…
Construction buildings burn near the King County Juvenile Detention Center, July 25, 2020, in Seattle, shortly after a group of protesters left the area.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - Seattle police declared a riot Saturday following large demonstrations in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood and deployed flash bangs and pepper spray to try to clear an area near where weeks earlier people had set up an "occupied protest zone" that stretched for several blocks.

Via Twitter, police said they had made multiple arrests and were "investigating a possible explosive damage" to the walls of the city's East Precinct police station. Authorities said rocks, bottles and mortars were thrown at officers as they attempted to clear the area.

Earlier, protesters in Seattle broke through a fence where a youth detention facility was being built, with some people setting a fire and damaging a portable trailer, authorities said.

Thousands of protesters had initially gathered peacefully near downtown Seattle on Saturday in a show of solidarity with fellow demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, where tensions with federal law enforcement have boiled over during protests stemming from the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Initially there was no sign of law enforcement near the Seattle march. Later, Seattle Police said via Twitter that about a dozen people breached the construction site for the King County youth detention facility. Also, police said protesters broke out windows at a King County court facility.

Protesters march near the King County Juvenile Detention Center, July 25, 2020, in Seattle in support of Black Lives Matter and against police brutality and racial injustice.

Earlier this week King County Executive Dow Constantine, in response to long-standing demands by community activists, said he would work to eliminate youth detention centers in the county by 2025.

After the fire at the construction site authorities said they had ordered people to leave a different area, in a section of Capitol Hill, near downtown, where the East Precinct is.

Earlier this month police cleared the "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest" zone after two fatal shootings. A group had occupied several blocks around a park for about two weeks following standoffs and clashes that were part of the nationwide unrest over Floyd’s death.

Prior to Saturday's protests Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best had announced officers would be armed with pepper spray and other weapons, promising officers would not use tear gas and urging demonstrators to remain peaceful.

"In the spirit of offering trust and full transparency, I want to advise you that SPD officers will be carrying pepper spray and blast balls today, as would be typical for events that carry potential to include violence," Best said.

At an emergency hearing on Friday night, U.S. District Judge James Robart granted a request from the federal government to block Seattle's new law prohibiting police from using pepper spray, blast balls and similar weapons.

The temporary restraining order halts the law that the Seattle City Council passed unanimously last month after confrontations that have largely been peaceful but were occasionally marked by violence, looting and highway shutdowns. The law intended to deescalate tensions between police and demonstrators was set to take effect on Sunday.

But the U.S. Department of Justice, citing Seattle's long-standing police consent decree, successfully argued that banning the use of crowd control weapons could actually lead to more police use of force, leaving them only with more deadly weapons. 

Related Stories

A man holds poster reading "Putinizm " during an unsanctioned protest in support of Sergei Furgal, the governor of the…
Europe
Massive Protest Against Governor's Arrest Challenges Kremlin
Protesters in Khabarovsk see the charges against Sergei Furgal as unsubstantiated and demand that he stand trial at home
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 07/25/2020 - 18:37
Federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter demonstrators during a protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse, July 24, 2020, in Portland, Oregon.
Race in America
For Racial Justice Protests, US Taps Tactical Border Squads
It's not just the Border Patrol Tactical Unit that has been called to duty in Portland. DHS has dispatched Air Marshals as well as the Customs and Border Protection Special Response Team and even members of the Coast Guard
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 07/25/2020 - 12:20
A Black Lives Matter protester uses a shield as federal officers use chemical irritants to disperse demonstrators at the Mark O…
Race in America
Federal Agents Use Tear Gas to Clear Portland Protest
Earlier Friday night, the protest had drawn various organized groups, including Healthcare Workers Protest, Teachers against Tyrants, Lawyers for Black Lives and the 'Wall of Moms'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 07/25/2020 - 09:22
A federal officer fires crowd control munitions at Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States…
USA
US Judge Denies Portland Effort to Limit Agents During Protest Arrests
A day earlier a separate ruling blocked US agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at demonstrations
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/24/2020 - 21:59
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

Mnuchin: Virus Aid Package Soon, $1,200 Checks in August

A motorist is handed a bag containing information about open positions at a drive-thru job fair in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, July…
South & Central Asia

US Sends Envoy to Press for Peace Talks in Afghanistan

Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad attends the inauguration ceremony for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the…
USA

Family Remembers John Lewis as Fighter for ‘Least of Us’

Rev. Darryl Caldwell speaks as the casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., lies in repose during a service celebrating "The…
COVID-19 Pandemic

AP FACT CHECK: A More Measured Trump Doesn't Mean Accurate

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, July 22, 2020, in Washington.
USA

China Accuses US of Improperly Entering Houston Consulate

Chinese police officers form up in front of the United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan province, July 25, 2020.