USA

Police Find More Than 90 People Inside Houston Home; Smuggling Suspected

By Reuters
April 30, 2021 10:08 PM
A Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) personnel escorts a man wearing handcuffs to a transport bus from a residence in…
Homeland Security investigators escort a man to a bus from a residence in southwest Houston, April 30, 2021. Police said they had found more than 90 people in the two-story home and suspected it was being used in a smuggling operation.

HOUSTON - Police responding to reports of a kidnapping said Friday that they had found more than 90 people crammed into a two-story suburban Houston home that they suspected was being used in a human smuggling operation.

The 90 victims, all but about five of them men, were removed from the house and given food and water, said Daryn Edwards, assistant chief of the Houston Police Department.

"They basically [were] in there in their basic clothing and all, all huddled together. So that's what we saw when we got in," he said. No children were found among them.

Several of the people showed symptoms of COVID-19 infection, including fever and an inability to taste or smell, Edwards said. The victims told police they had not eaten recently.

The victims were issued personal protective gear and put into white buses. It was not immediately clear where they were being taken.

U.S. Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were seen at the house, along with local police and firefighters.

Edwards said no arrests had been made in the case as of Friday afternoon. He declined to offer further details, saying the investigation was continuing.

Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Police Find More Than 90 People Inside Houston Home; Smuggling Suspected

A Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) personnel escorts a man wearing handcuffs to a transport bus from a residence in…
USA

Next Major War Will Be 'Very Different,' US Defense Secretary Says

(FILES) In this file photo US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during International Women's Day in the East Room of the…
The Americas

Venezuela Grants US Oilmen House Arrest in Gesture to Biden

A Citgo refinery in seen in Corpus Christi, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Imposes Travel Restrictions on India Because of COVID-19 Wave

Manisha Bashu (R) and her mother press the chest of her father, who is suffering from breathing problem, after he felt…
South & Central Asia

Afghanistan Wants Foreign Firms to Continue Maintaining Its Military Hardware

U.S. Army Specialist Nicole Derk of the C Company 3/82 Dustoff MEDEVAC performs a system check on a helicopter at the beginning…