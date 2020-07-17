USA

Police Make Arrest in Killing of Tech CEO Found Dismembered

By Associated Press
July 17, 2020 01:02 PM
FILE PHOTO: Fahim Saleh, Co-founder/CEO of Gokada explains his company's operation during an interview with Reuters in Lagos
FILE - Fahim Saleh, Co-founder/CEO of Gokada explains his company's operation during an interview with Reuters in Lagos, Nigeria.

NEW YORK - A person is in custody in connection with the killing of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur found dismembered inside his luxury Manhattan condo.

A law enforcement official said Friday the person in custody has been working as Fahim Saleh's personal assistant.

Saleh was found at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday inside his luxury seventh floor apartment on the Lower East Side.  
He was found dead in a gruesome scene Tuesday afternoon. Saleh was the CEO of a ride-hailing motorcycle startup called Gokada that began operating in Nigeria in 2018. Authorities say a relative called police after going to check on Saleh and making the gruesome discovery.

Investigators had recovered security video showing Saleh exiting an elevator that leads directly into the full-floor, two-bedroom apartment earlier Tuesday afternoon, closely followed by a masked person dressed entirely in black according to another law enforcement official who was briefed on the case.
 
It also shows a struggle between the two that ensued at the entrance to the apartment, said the official, who wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Police believe that the relative may have interrupted the intruder before that person fled out a back exit.

The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide after an autopsy found the cause of death was multiple stab wounds to the body.

Saleh's LinkedIn biography described him as a self-taught businessman who founded Gokada, building on his experience of first ``seeing an opportunity in his parent's native country of Bangladesh'' and starting that country's largest ride-sharing company. It said he also invested in a similar venture in Colombia.  

Investigators had been exploring whether the killing could have been related to Saleh's business dealings.  

Apartments in the 10-story building where Saleh's remains were found sell for more than $2 million. The building was completed in 2017 as part of a wave of gentrification in the neighborhood.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Fahim Saleh, Co-founder/CEO of Gokada explains his company's operation during an interview with Reuters in Lagos
USA
Media: Founder of Nigeria's Gokada Found Dismembered in New York Apartment
Police confirmed the death of Fahim Saleh in a statement and deemed it a homicide but offered none of the grisly details reported in New York media
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 07/15/2020 - 12:33
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Europe

Russia Says No Need to Steal Western Coronavirus Research

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, July 17, 2020.
USA

Justice Ginsburg Says Cancer Has Returned, But She Won't Retire

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
USA

Pentagon Bans Confederate Flag on US Military Installations

FILE - In this April 1, 2020, file photo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press…
USA

Q&A: What's Behind the Twitter Bitcoin Hack?

Photo by: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 5/13/20 A view of Twitter logo as seen in from its Chelsea office during the…
USA

Rev. C.T. Vivian, Key Civil Rights Leader, Has Died at 95

C.T. Vivian, shown at home in Atlanta in June 2015, 50 years earlier told a hostile white sheriff in Selma, Alabama: 'You can't turn your back on justice.' (VOA/Jeff Swicord)