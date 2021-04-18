USA

Police Search for Motive in Indiana FedEx Shooting

By VOA News
April 18, 2021 05:46 PM
Family members hold a photo of their loved one during a candlelight vigil in Krannert Park in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 17, 2021, as they remember the victims of a mass shooting at a local FedEx facility.
Family members hold a photo of their loved one during a candlelight vigil in Krannert Park in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 17, 2021, as they remember the victims of a mass shooting at a local FedEx facility.

Authorities are searching for a motive in the shooting death of eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, Thursday.
 
Police released the names of the eight victims. Four were identified as Sikhs: Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Amarjeet Johal, 66; and Jaswinder Singh, 68.  
 
The other victims were identified as Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Karlie Smith, 19 and 74-year-old John Weisert. Seven people were also injured.

Police also said Saturday that the gunman, 19-year-old Brandon Hole, a former employee of the facility who took his own life after shooting the victims, legally bought the two assault rifles used in the attack, despite a “red flag” law in Indiana designed to prevent violent and unstable individuals from buying firearms.
 
Last year, police seized a gun from Hole’s home after his mother called the authorities, worried that he may try to commit “suicide by cop,” the Associated Press reported. That is when an individual behaves in a threatening manner and tries to provoke police to kill him or her.  
 
FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said in a statement Friday that the FBI had interviewed Hole in April 2020 and "no racially motivated violent extremism ideology" was identified during the investigation.

Aasees Kaur, legal client and community services manager of the Sikh Coalition reads a statement to the shooting at a FedEx facility at the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis, April 17, 2021.
Aasees Kaur, legal client and community services manager of the Sikh Coalition, reads a statement on the shooting at a FedEx facility at the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis, April 17, 2021.

The Sikh community, many of whose members wear turbans and are often confused for Muslims, have been the targets of hate crimes across the United States since the September 11, 2001, attacks by Islamic extremists on the U.S. The most notable Sikh attack was the fatal shooting of seven Sikhs at the Oak Creek Gurdwara, or Sikh house of worship, in Wisconsin in 2012.  
 
Indiana is home to an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 Sikh Americans, according to reports.  
 
“Given everything our community has experienced in the past – the pattern of violence, bigotry, and backlash we have faced – it is impossible not to feel that same pain and targeting in this moment,” a statement released by eight Gurdwaras in the Indianapolis area read.
 
“We expect that the authorities will continue their full investigation and share what they learn when they can, and they will take this into account.”

 
The statement also notes that the targeted FedEx facility is well known for having a largely Sikh workforce.
 
Police said Hole shot randomly at people outside the facility before entering the building and shooting at employees. Police said the shooting lasted only a couple of minutes and was over by the time officers arrived on the scene.  
   
Thursday’s shooting in Indianapolis is the latest in a recent spate of mass shootings in the United States that began on March 16, when a gunman shot eight people to death, including six Asian woman, at three Atlanta-area day spas.
 

Related Stories

Aasees Kaur, legal client and community services manager of the Sikh Coalition reads a statement to the shooting at a FedEx facility at the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis, April 17, 2021.
USA
US Sikh Community Calls for Gun Reforms after FedEx Shooting
Members of Indianapolis’ tight-knit Sikh community join with city officials to call for gun reforms as they mourn deaths of four Sikhs who were among eight people killed in a mass shooting at FedEx warehouse
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 04/18/2021 - 07:32 AM
A body is taken from the scene where multiple people were shot at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis, Friday, April 16,…
USA
Gunman Who Killed 8 Workers at Indianapolis FedEx Site Had Been Detained for Mental Illness
No motive yet given in mass shooting that left 8 people dead
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 04/16/2021 - 02:44 PM
A crime scene vehicle arives where multiple people were shot at the FedEx Ground facility early Friday morning, April 16, 2021.
USA
8 Dead in Shooting at FedEx Facility in Indianapolis
Police say killer shot himself after injuring several others, in latest string of mass shootings across US
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/16/2021 - 02:55 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Police Search for Motive in Indiana FedEx Shooting

Family members hold a photo of their loved one during a candlelight vigil in Krannert Park in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 17, 2021, as they remember the victims of a mass shooting at a local FedEx facility.
USA

At Least 3 Reported Dead in Texas Shooting

Police and emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal shooting, in Austin, Texas, April 18, 2021.
South & Central Asia

No Guarantees on Afghanistan After Troop Pullout, Says Top Biden Aide

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, front, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, background-left, attend a meeting with President Joe Biden, right, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington, March 1, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

US, China Pledge Urgent Climate Control Measures

FILE - A construction site is seen against the backdrop of skyscrapers on a day with high air pollution in Beijing, China, March 11, 2021.
Europe

Russian Opposition Calls for Protests as Navalny's Health Worsens  

FILE - Leonid Volkov, chief strategist for Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, speaks during a press conference at the Lithuanian Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 22, 2021.