USA

Poll: Pandemic Hurting Americans' Finances in Disparate Ways

By Associated Press
July 21, 2020 10:27 AM
Workers demonstrate outside Cerenity Humboldt Care Center in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday, July 20, 2020, to protest low wages…
Workers demonstrate outside Cerenity Humboldt Care Center in St. Paul, Minn., July 20, 2020, to protest low wages and diminished sick pay amid the coronavirus pandemic.

BURTON, MICH. - Crystal and Chris Martin put off some payments on their home in this blue-collar town near Flint and are pinching pennies to make ends meet until they return to work. In Windsor, Connecticut, Anne Druce's family canceled home improvement projects out of an abundance of caution but remains financially secure.

As the coronavirus pandemic drags on, a new poll finds it is having different effects on Americans' economic well-being. For some, the virus has meant lost income or struggles to pay bills on time — particularly among Hispanic, Black and younger Americans. Others, most notably college-educated and older Americans, have transitioned to working from home or have experienced the nation's economic decline through a dip in the value of their investments.

"It's just all been kind of frustrating," said Crystal Martin, who lost her job managing a roller skating rink in March and waited 10 weeks for her first unemployment check. Her husband, an X-ray technician at a Flint hospital, was laid off for about month, then took parental leave after Crystal had a baby in July, to reduce the chances of bringing home the virus.

"We had to go into our savings, and we were crunching numbers to see how long it would last," said Martin, adding that the couple, who have six children in their blended family, still aren't sure if their mortgage company will add the deferred house payments to the end of their loan or demand the money all at once later this year.

Overall, roughly a quarter of Americans say they have lost savings and about as many have lost income, according to the latest COVID Response Tracking Study, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. About 2 in 10 report losing a job and roughly another 2 in 10 say they have put themselves at risk of exposure to the virus for work.

Meanwhile, the survey also finds about a third of Americans say their investments were negatively impacted during the pandemic. About a quarter say they have had to change their work routine, including having to work from home.
 
That includes Druce, who said she and her husband, James, are fortunate to have well-paying jobs — she's a process engineering consultant for an insurance company and he works for a mutual fund company — that allow working from home.

While feeling financially stable, they're saving as much money as possible — aside from spending to take a beach vacation in August with their two young boys — because "anything can change," Druce said.

"I know it sounds insanely privileged," said Druce, "but I 1,000% feel fortunate."

The poll finds that disparities of economic experience during the pandemic by race and ethnicity, age and education are stark.

— More college-educated Americans have lost investments, 45%, compared with 28% of those without a college degree. By contrast, Americans without a degree were more likely to have delayed paying bills — 26%, compared with 10% of college graduates.

— Hispanic and Black Americans were more likely than white Americans to have lost income (42% and 32% vs. 21%) and to have delayed paying bills (38% and 35% vs. 14%).  
— Thirty-one percent of Hispanics say they have put themselves at risk of exposure for work, compared with 19% of white Americans.

— Younger Americans were more likely to have lost a job, put themselves at risk of exposure or delayed paying bills, while more older Americans lost investments.  

Beyond the dollars-and-cents impacts of the pandemic, the survey found the economic effects taking a toll on Americans' mental health, with stress rising among those who report a loss of income, a loss of savings and trouble paying bills.

Tom W. Smith, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Society at NORC and the study's lead investigator, said people are also feeling more lonely than might be expected given the recent easing of restrictions and the reopening of businesses. That could be because people still are severely restricting normal activities, perhaps because of finances or because they're "not willing to take the chance yet" on potentially exposing themselves to the virus.

Adding to the uncertainty and anxiety: Some initiatives meant to help people get through the crisis — including extra unemployment compensation and moratoriums on evictions and utility shut-offs — are set to expire soon, said Joy Peterman, development director at the Salvation Army in Flint.

Her organization has seen a 25% increase in requests for assistance during the pandemic, mostly from people who were forced to seek help for the first time and many of whom were still working.

"They just didn't have enough money to continue to pay their bills (because of) shorter hours and less pay," said Peterman, who believes needs will increase in coming months. "You still have rent, you still have utilities, you still have a car payment, insurance and the phone bill. And you still have to feed your children."

Related Stories

A photo provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows Jillian Wuestenberg. Wuestenberg and her husband, Eric…
Race in America
White Michigan Couple Arrested After Pulling Gun on Black Family
Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters that the couple is from Independence Township and both have concealed pistol licenses
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/03/2020 - 13:04
FILE - Defense attorney Earl Gray, center, talks to reporters outside court in downtown Minneapolis after his client, former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane, made his first court appearance in the death of George Floyd, June 4, 2020.
Race in America
Minnesota Judge Issues Gag Order in George Floyd Case
Continued publicity 'will impair all parties' right to a fair trial,' judge says
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/09/2020 - 18:43
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in…
2020 USA Votes
Biden's Progressive Tilt on the Economy Comes at a Cost
Citing coronavirus economic fallout, the Democratic presidential candidate has embraced a more ambitious and increasingly expensive plan to revive the US economy
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Mon, 07/20/2020 - 09:00
FILE - Job seekers exercise social distancing as they wait to be called into the Heartland Workforce Solutions office in Omaha, Nebraska, July 15, 2020.
USA
Demand for Jobless Aid High in US, Even as Economy Slowly Picks Up
Reality will be on display Thursday morning when government releases data on number of laid off workers who sought unemployment benefits last week
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/16/2020 - 09:38
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Poll: Pandemic Hurting Americans' Finances in Disparate Ways

Workers demonstrate outside Cerenity Humboldt Care Center in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday, July 20, 2020, to protest low wages…
Europe

US Hits Russia’s Kadyrov with Sanctions Over Rights Abuses  

Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov speaks during a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a residence near…
Race in America

LA Police Release Video Showing Uses of Force During Protest

This Tuesday, July 14, 2020 photo from police body camera video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a…
South & Central Asia

Indian, US Warships Conduct Joint Drills in Indian Ocean 

In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76, front) and USS Nimitz (CVN 68, rear) Carrier Strike Groups.
USA

Federal Agents, Local Streets Raise 'Red Flag' in Oregon

Federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States…