Pompeo Announces Tour of Europe Next Week

By Agence France-Presse
August 05, 2020 05:24 PM
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Aug. 5, 2020.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he would visit Poland and three other European countries next week, as the United States announced plans to reposition troops outside of Germany. 

During this tour, which will begin Aug. 11, the U.S. top diplomat will also visit the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Austria. 

“It will be a very important and productive trip,” he said, announcing the tour during a press conference. 

Polish President Andrzej Duda, a populist conservative, was narrowly reelected to a new five-year term last month after a highly polarizing campaign in which he was notably received into the White House by Donald Trump. 

FILE - Poland's President Andrzej Duda listens to U.S. President Donald Trump during a joint news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, June 24, 2020.

The American president, who has a terrible relationship with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, has decided to withdraw thousands of American soldiers from Germany to reposition some of them in Poland. 

The Pentagon announced last week that the United States would deploy 1,000 additional troops to Poland in rotations, thanks to an agreement reached with Warsaw on their status in the country. They will be added to the 4,500 American soldiers already deployed by rotations in the country. 

The tour should also be placed under the sign of China, as Pompeo, who seeks to reduce Beijing's influence in the world, urges U.S. allies to avoid Chinese telecoms giant Huawei. 

 

