USA

Pompeo: Confident There Will Be Effective Competitors to Huawei from Western Vendors

By Reuters
September 15, 2020 11:17 AM
U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo hosts third annual U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue is held at the State Department in Washington
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says countries have come to recognize the costs of putting ‘untrusted’ vendors in their systems.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday he is confident there will be effective 5G competitors to China's Huawei from Western vendors at comparable costs, adding that he believes Western technologies will come to dominate telecommunications.

"I am confident that there will be a cost-effective deliverables from Western trusted vendors that can deliver the same services, or better services, at comparative cost," Pompeo said during an Atlantic Council event.

In what some observers have compared to the Cold War arms race, the United States is worried 5G dominance would give China an advantage Washington is not ready to accept.

With U.S.-China relations at their worst in decades, Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei Technologies Co, arguing that the firm would hand over data to the Chinese government for spying.

Huawei, founded in 1987 by a former engineer in China's People's Liberation Army, denies it spies for Beijing and says the United States is trying to smear it because Western firms are falling behind in 5G technology.

Pompeo said countries had come to recognize the costs of putting "untrusted" vendors in their systems.

"Over time, I think the world will come to recognize that's not the right path and you will see Western technologies that are verifiable, trustworthy and transparent come to dominate the telecommunications markets," he said.

5G, which will offer much faster data speeds and become the foundation of many industries and networks, is seen as one of the biggest innovations since the birth of the internet itself a generation ago.

Related Stories

FILE - Information on Huawei's 5G equipment is seen on a screen at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing, China, Nov. 22, 2019.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Huawei’s Survival at Stake as US Sanctions Loom
Starting Sept. 15, China's telecom giant Huawei will be cut off from essential supplies of semiconductors and without those chips, Huawei cannot make smartphones or 5G equipment on which its business depends, business analysts say
Default Author Profile
By John Xie
Mon, 09/14/2020 - 01:51 PM
A Chinese man looks out near a Huawei store promoting 5G services in Beijing on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The United States and…
East Asia Pacific
US Tightening Restrictions on Huawei Access to Technology, Chips
Commerce Department actions, first reported by Reuters, will expand restrictions announced in May
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 08/17/2020 - 11:13 AM
FILE - Pedestrians walk past a Huawei ad at a bus stop in central London, Britain, April 29, 2019.
VOA News on China
Huawei Running Out of Smartphone Chips under US Sanctions
Huawei is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security, and the feud has spread to TikTok and WeChat 
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 08/08/2020 - 04:20 PM
FILE - Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou as she exits the court registry following the bail hearing at British Columbia Superior Courts in Vancouver, British Columbia on Dec. 11, 2018.
The Americas
Requirements for Huawei Official's Extradition to US Have Been Met, Canada Says
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in December 2018 on US warrant alleging she misled HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 07/31/2020 - 04:40 PM
FILE - The British flag and a smartphone with a Huawei and 5G network logo are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture taken January 29, 2020.
Europe
British Lawmakers Seen Pushing for Earlier Huawei Ouster
Deadline for removing Huawei equipment from Britain’s 5G network could be advanced by two or three years
Natalie Liu
By Natalie Liu
Fri, 07/17/2020 - 05:17 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Pompeo: Confident There Will Be Effective Competitors to Huawei from Western Vendors

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo hosts third annual U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue is held at the State Department in Washington
USA

Oregon Governor Says State Has Been 'Pushed to Its Limits' by Wildfires  

A U.S. flag is taped to the pole at the entrance of a house destroyed by fire in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire near…
USA

President Trump to Host Ceremony Normalizing Relations Between Israel, UAE and Bahrain

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Sept. 4, 2020, in Washington.
USA

Hurricane Sally Stalls Just of Southern US Coast 

Waters from the Guld of Mexico poor onto a local road, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Waveland, Miss. Hurricane Sally, one of a…
VOA News on China

'Uighurs Are the Real Mulan,' Uighur Advocates Say

Supporters of Hong Kong protesters stage a rally calling for a boycott of the Disney-produced film "Mulan" outside Walt Disney…