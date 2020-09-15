USA

Pompeo: 'Difficult' Afghan Peace to Help Reduce US Cost of War

By Ayaz Gul
September 15, 2020 03:29 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2019, file photo, a man waves an Afghan flag during Independence Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan…
FILE - A man waves an Afghan flag during Independence Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 19, 2019.

ISLAMABAD - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cautioned Tuesday that ongoing peace negotiations over the future of Afghanistan will be a “difficult” process but will help reduce the cost of war and risk to America. 

Pompeo spoke in Washington as the Taliban and representatives of the Afghan government continued their meetings in Doha, Qatar, for a fourth day to finalize an agenda for substantive peace negotiations to end decades of Afghan conflict.

The U.S.-brokered talks or intra-Afghan negotiations kicked off Saturday in the Qatari capital, where the two negotiating teams have been tasked to agree on a permanent cease-fire and a power-sharing deal to govern Afghanistan after the withdrawal of all U.S. and allied troops.   

“We are now delivering a set of outcomes that will reduce the costs in blood from our American servicemen and women, in treasure from the American taxpayer and risk to the USA,” Pompeo told a virtual event hosted by the Atlantic Council.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, and Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani sign a memorandum of understanding during the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue at the State Department, Sept. 14, 2020, in Washington.

“For the first time now in 20 years, Afghans sat down together to begin to pound out what a reconciled peaceful Afghanistan might look like. Under no illusion about who we are negotiating with, who these parties are, how difficult that process will be,” Pompeo said.  

The chief American diplomat noted that fewer than 200 al-Qaida militants remain in Afghanistan.  

U.S. officials maintain that nearly 19 years of military action, which began after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on U.S. cities, has degraded al-Qaida and other terrorists in the South Asian nation.  

The intra-Afghan talks stemmed from a landmark February deal between the U.S. and the Taliban, also signed in Doha, where the insurgents run their political office.  

The pact requires the Taliban to disallow al-Qaida-led terrorists to plot international attacks and begin direct peace talks with Afghan rivals to seek a negotiated end to the war. 

In return, Washington has begun pulling out U.S. forces from Afghanistan, bringing their number down to about 8,600 from roughly 13,000 at the time of signing the deal.  

All U.S. and allied troops are required to completely withdraw from the country by the end of April 2021. 

In an interview published Sunday, Pompeo said the withdrawal process was on track, which will close what has become America’s longest war.

 

Related Stories

In this photo released Pakistan's military information wing 'Inter Services Public Relations', a U.S. delegation headed by…
South & Central Asia
US Hails Pakistan’s Role in Advancing Afghan Peace Process
US Embassy in Islamabad says Khalilzad and his delegation met with Pakistan’s military chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, and some of the country’s other senior officials
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Mon, 09/14/2020 - 08:18 PM
An Afghan woman cries next to the grave of her daughter, adorned with her picture, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan,…
USA
Majority of Americans Support Trump’s Deal With Taliban to End Afghan War
The deal commits all US troops to leave the South Asian country within 14 months, ending what has become America’s longest war  
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Mon, 09/14/2020 - 04:53 PM
Abdullah Abdullah, center, chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, attends the opening session of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 12, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Afghan Rivals Talk Peace as Battlefield Attacks Continue
Afghan security forces and Taliban insurgents continue to clash, reportedly killing scores, including civilians, in the past two days
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Sun, 09/13/2020 - 08:02 PM
Afghan Civilians: Cease-fire Top Priority for Intra-Afghan Talks
00:01:44
Extremism Watch
Afghan Civilians: Cease-fire Top Priority for Intra-Afghan Talks
The Afghan government and the Taliban started intra-Afghan talks Saturday in Doha, Qatar. Afghan civilians say that both sides should agree to an immediate cease-fire. VOA’s Hikmat Sorosh reports from Kabul.
Default Author Profile
By Hikmat Sorosh
Sun, 09/13/2020 - 12:40 AM
Ayaz Gul
By
Ayaz Gul

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Pompeo: 'Difficult' Afghan Peace to Help Reduce US Cost of War

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2019, file photo, a man waves an Afghan flag during Independence Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan…
US Politics

US Coronavirus Spokesman Accuses Government Scientists of ‘Sedition’ to Hurt Trump

Former Trump campaign official Michael Caputo arrives to be interviewed by Senate Intelligence Committee staffers on Capitol…
USA

US Manufacturing Production Rises in August, But Momentum Slowing

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington
USA

Pompeo: Confident There Will Be Effective Competitors to Huawei from Western Vendors

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo hosts third annual U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue is held at the State Department in Washington
USA

Oregon Governor Says State Has Been 'Pushed to Its Limits' by Wildfires  

A U.S. flag is taped to the pole at the entrance of a house destroyed by fire in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire near…