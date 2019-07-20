USA

Pompeo Tells Turkey of Disappointment About Missile Purchase

By Reuters
July 20, 2019 05:25 PM
FILE - First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
FILE - First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Turkey's foreign minister on Saturday and expressed disappointment over the country's acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile system, the U.S. State Department said in a statement. 

Washington had opposed Turkey's purchase of the Russian missile defense system and threatened to impose sanctions. Since then, President Donald Trump has been unclear about whether his administration was planning such an action. 

Several Republican and Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Thursday pressed Trump to impose sanctions on Turkey for the purchase. 

Related Stories

Defense Secretary Nominee Slams Turkey’s S-400 Deal as ‘Wrong’ and ‘Disappointing’
00:02:01
USA
Defense Secretary Nominee Slams Turkey's S-400 Deal as 'Wrong'
Mark Esper tells members of Senate Armed Services panel that he emphasized in a phone call to Turkey's defense minister that Turkey must choose between F-35 and S-400
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
July 16, 2019
Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are seen on the tarmac, after they were unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, July 12, 2019.
Europe
Turkey's Erdogan Says Russian S-400s Will Be Fully Deployed by April 2020
Turkey's purchase of Russian system has raised tensions with its NATO allies, particularly the US, which has warned Turkey that it will respond with sanctions
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 15, 2019
FILE - Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems are shown after their deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk, near Kaliningrad, Russia, March 11, 2019.
Europe
First Parts of Russian S-400 Defense System Arrive in Turkey
Their arrival, to an air base near Ankara, could move the country closer to US sanctions
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 12, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters