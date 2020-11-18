USA

Pompeo Touts Normalization of Ties Between Israel, Bahrain  

By VOA News
Updated November 18, 2020 02:53 PM
From left to right, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain's Foreign…
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with civil society leaders in Tbilisi, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2020.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated America’s support for the normalization of relations between Israel and Bahrain during talks Wednesday between the two nations in Jerusalem.

Before meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani about Israel’s recent agreements normalizing relations with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, Pompeo said the agreements “tell malign actors like the Islamic Republic of Iran that their influence in the region is waning and that they are ever more isolated and shall forever be until they change their direction.”

Bahrain and Israel said they would open embassies, develop online visa systems and begin weekly flights between the countries.

Alzayani, who led Bahrain’s first official visit to Israel, said normalization brings “a warm peace that will deliver clear benefits to our peoples.”

Another 'milestone'

Netanyahu said Alzayani’s first visit to Israel “marks another important milestone on the road to peace between our two countries and peace in the region. The peace between Israel and Bahrain is built on solid foundations of mutual appreciation and shared interest.”

During his visit to Israel, Pompeo is expected to go to a settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Most of the international community views the settlements as a violation of international law and a barrier in reaching a peace agreement with the Palestinians. In a reversal of a decades-old position, Pompeo said last year that the United States did not view the settlements as “inconsistent with international law.”

Pompeo’s trip to Israel is the latest stop of his multination tour visiting allies in Europe and the Middle East.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with civil society leaders in Tbilisi, Georgia, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo…
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with civil society leaders in Tbilisi, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2020.

He held talks earlier Wednesday in Tbilisi with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, followed by a session with Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani. Pompeo expressed support for Georgia’s sovereignty and strengthening democratic institutions.

“U.S. cooperation with Georgia is of paramount importance, and our support for Georgia’s sovereignty in the face of Russian occupation is unwavering,” Pompeo tweeted after the meetings.

Russian occupation

Russia has occupied Georgia’s two breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia since a brief 2008 war.

Gakharia called U.S.-Georgia relations his country’s “most important partnership” and said Georgia appreciates U.S. support of its territorial integrity.

The U.S. State Department said Pompeo’s focus included urging further progress in democratic reforms in Georgia. At the start of his meeting with Gakharia and Zalkaliani, Pompeo cited the need for free and fair elections, as well as the opportunity for robust debate.

The rest of Pompeo’s trip includes stops in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Related Stories

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo participates in a wreath-laying ceremony in homage to victims of attacks at Les Invalides…
USA
Pompeo Visits France for Economic, Security Talks
Top US diplomat is on a tour of Europe and the Middle East
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Mon, 11/16/2020 - 06:00 AM
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan Pompeo speak with Jacques Jouslin de Noray of the French Foriegn Ministry and U.S. Ambassador to France Jamie McCourt at Paris-Le Bourget Airport, in Le Bourget, France, Nov. 14, 2020.
Europe
Pompeo on Trip to Europe, Middle East Amid Transition Delay
The State Department says the trip is focused on counterterrorism and religious freedom
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 02:24 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Former US Army Officer Pleads Guilty of Spying for Russia

Special Forces Green Beret soldiers from each of the Armyâ€™s seven Special Forces Groups stand silent watch during the wreath…
2020 USA Votes

Poll: Half of US Republican Voters Believe Trump ‘Rightfully Won’ Election 

FILE- In a Nov. 7, 2020 file photo, a supporter of President Donald Trump is seen during a rally in Milwaukee after it was…
Middle East

Apparent Rocket Attack Against US Embassy in Baghdad Ratchets Up Iraq Tensions

Security forces inspect the scene of a rocket attack at the gate of al-Zawra public park in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 18, 2020. Rockets struck Iraq's capital on Tuesday with four landing inside its heavily fortified Green Zone.
2020 USA Votes

House Democrats Nominate Pelosi as Speaker to Lead Into Biden era

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pauses as she meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 12, 2020.
Immigration

Judge Orders US to Stop Expelling Children Who Cross Border

Adalicia Montecino and her husband Rolando Bueso Castillo are surrounded by the media as they walk with their year-old son Johan Bueso Montecinos, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, in San Pedro