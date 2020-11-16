Pompeo Visits France for Economic, Security Talks

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders Monday for economic and security talks.

The top U.S. diplomat is also taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony for terrorism victims in Paris.

Counterterrorism and global threats were among topics the State Department said Pompeo would be discussing Monday in his meetings with Macron and with Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, second from right, pauses as he participates in a wreath-laying ceremony in homage to victims of terrorism at Les Invalides in Paris, Nov. 16, 2020.

Pompeo is on a multi-nation tour that next takes him to Turkey to meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world’s Greek Orthodox Christians.

He is also due to visit Georgia, and then Israel, where Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discuss U.S.-brokered agreements for Israel to normalize relations with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Diplomats said Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani is set to join a three-way meeting with Pompeo and Netanyahu.

Other stops on Pompeo’s tour include the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.