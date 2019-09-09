USA

Poor People's Campaign to Register Voters on 20-State Tour

By Associated Press
September 9, 2019 08:11 PM
The Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, center, and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, left, co-chairs of the Poor People's Campaign, speak at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, April 3, 2018.
The Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, center, and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, left, co-chairs of the Poor People's Campaign, speak at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, April 3, 2018.

RALEIGH, N.C. -  The Poor People's Campaign will begin touring more than 20 states later this month to bring together residents of disenfranchised communities and help them register to vote.

The Rev. William Barber, co-chair of the campaign, said Monday at a news conference in Washington, D.C., that the tour begins Sept. 16 in El Paso, Texas, and will culminate on June 20 with an assembly on the National Mall in Washington. Three stops are planned in at least 22 states, with Day 1 focusing on the communities and their stories; Day 2 on voter registration and Day 3 on a march and rally.

MORE — an acronym for Mobilizing, Organizing, Registering, Educating — will build on a multistate anti-poverty tour that began in February and ended with the People's Moral Action Congress in Washington.

"We have identified areas all over the country where, if just 2% of poor and low-wealth people and their allies are organized, it changes the political calculus and can make a huge electoral difference," Barber said in a statement. He said such votes could make a difference in the 2020 reelection bids of U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis in North Carolina and Mitch McConnell in Kentucky.

The original Poor People's Campaign was established by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in December 1967, four months before he was assassinated.

Barber revived that campaign in 2017, four years after he had started the "Moral Monday" movement, which organized protests about issues including gerrymandering, voting rights, LGBTQ rights and unions.

The new, nine-month-long MORE campaign will carry over into next year, when voters will decide whether they're satisfied with the direction taken by President Donald Trump. MORE's organizers made a conscious decision to make Washington, D.C., the campaign's last stop, Barber said.

"We are coming back to demonstrate our collective power and to demand that the agenda of this campaign inform the platforms of both parties' conventions ahead of the 2020 election," Barber said.

Related Stories

FILE - Rev. Dr. William Barber II, accompanied by Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis and Rev. Jesse Jackson, speaks to the crowd outside of the U.S. Capitol during a Poor People's Campaign rally at The National Mall in Washington, June 23, 2018.
USA
Poor People's Campaign to Hold Bus Tours of US Poverty Areas
The Poor People's Campaign will hold bus tours of poverty-stricken areas in more than 20 states to call attention to "what the national emergencies really are" in the wake of President Donald Trump's emergency declaration over the U.S.-Mexico border, a leader of the campaign says. The tours will begin in late March and continue through April, said the Rev. William Barber of North Carolina. Participants will include poor people, religious and political…
FILE - Demonstrators march outside the U.S. Capitol during the Poor People's Campaign rally at the National Mall in Washington, June 23, 2018.
USA
US Social Justice Movement Veterans Help Poor People's Campaign
As the Poor People's Campaign launches a new initiative, its charismatic leader is working with the generation of civil rights leaders who stood by the Rev. Martin Luther King's side and continued his efforts to stamp out poverty and racism after his assassination."The movement for love and justice and truth is always a continuation. It's never completed," said the Rev. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign. "And you never approach any movement for justice as…
The Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, center, and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, left, co-chairs of the Poor People's Campaign, speak at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, April 3, 2018.
USA
US 'Poor People's Campaign' to Begin 40 Days of Action Next Month
As organizers rekindle an economic justice effort the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was planning when he was killed, they are looking at people like Amy Jo Hutchison to lead the way.  Hutchison, 46, is the single mother of two daughters, ages 14 and 11. She's on Medicaid, and her daughters are enrolled in the Children's Health Insurance Program, which provides low-cost coverage. She has a full-time job and a bachelor's degree. And she's white. …
2446332_1551137579
00:02:44
Arts & Culture
Museum Curator: 'Poor People's Campaign, MLK's Final Vision & Most Ambitious Dream'
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019