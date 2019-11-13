USA

Porn Actress Fights Trump Request For Settlement Dollars

By Associated Press
November 13, 2019 03:48 PM
FILE - Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans, May 6, 2009. Daniels was exploring the possibility of challenging incumbent Louisiana U.S. Sen. David Vitter.
tormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans, May 6, 2009.

COLUMBUS, OHIO - Attorneys for porn star Stormy Daniels are challenging a request by President Donald Trump's lawyers to stake claim to a settlement between Daniels and Ohio's capital city.

A federal judge last year said Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, must pay Trump nearly $293,000 for his attorneys' fees and another $1,000 in sanctions after her defamation suit against him was dismissed.

Earlier this year, the city of Columbus reached a $450,000 settlement with Daniels over the porn actress' arrest at a strip club in 2018. Trump's lawyers noted in filing to the court involved in the Columbus judgment last week that Clifford owes him $293,052.

Daniels' attorneys said in a Wednesday filing that Clifford has an active appeal in her defamation suit and Trump's request should be deemed “null and void.”

Related Stories

Lawyer Michael Avenatti departs federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, May 28, 2019.
USA
Avenatti Pleads Not Guilty to Extorting Nike, Ripping Off Stormy Daniels
Lawyer Michael Avenatti pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges that he extorted Nike Inc, just hours after entering a not guilty plea to defrauding porn star Stormy Daniels, the client who propelled him to fame as an outspoken adversary of U.S. President Donald Trump. "I am now facing the fight of my life against the ultimate Goliath, the Trump administration," Avenatti, 48, told reporters after leaving the courthouse, reiterating previous assertions that he…
FILE - Stormy Daniels, the porn star currently in legal battles with U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks in West Hollywood, Calif., May 23, 2018.
USA
Judge Tosses Stormy Daniels' Defamation Suit Against Trump
A federal judge dismissed Stormy Daniels' defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump on Monday, saying the president made a "hyperbolic statement'' against a political adversary when he tweeted about a composite sketch the porn actress' lawyer released.Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sued Trump in April after he said a composite sketch of a man she said threatened her in 2011 to keep quiet about an alleged affair with the real estate mogul was a "con job.'…
FILE - Stormy Daniels, the porn star currently in legal battles with U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks in West Hollywood, Calif., May 23, 2018.
USA
Trump Seeks Dismissal of Stormy Daniels Hush Money Lawsuit
U.S. President Donald Trump asked a federal judge on Monday to dismiss adult film actress Stormy Daniels' lawsuit challenging the validity of a $130,000 hush money agreement over a tryst she claimed they had more than a decade ago. In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, Trump's lawyer said the lawsuit by Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is moot because Trump never signed the agreement and has said he will not try to enforce it.…
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Esper: US Could Alter Military Drills to Boost North Korea Talks

FILE - U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets take part in a joint aerial drills called Vigilant Ace between U.S and South Korea, at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.
USA

Trump, Erdogan Discuss Turkey's Purchase of Russian Missile Defense System

President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in the Oval Office with Republican senators at the White…
Arts & Culture

Flying This Thanksgiving? Expect Record Crowds at Airports

Holiday travelers walk through the terminal at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet). Airports around…
USA

Porn Actress Fights Trump Request For Settlement Dollars

FILE - Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans, May 6, 2009. Daniels was exploring the possibility of challenging incumbent Louisiana U.S. Sen. David Vitter.
USA

Bloomberg Requests Tennessee Presidential Ballot Petition

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg talks to the media after filing paperwork to appear on the ballot in Arkansas' March 3 presidential primary, Nov. 12, 2019 in Little Rock, Ark.