USA

Portland Clashes Rage Again Outside US immigration Building

By Associated Press
August 21, 2020 08:43 PM
Protesters confront with the police near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement centre in Portland, Oregon, U.S., August 20,…
Protesters confront the police near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in Portland, Oregon, Aug. 20, 2020, in this still image from a video obtained from social media.

PORTLAND, OREGON - Protesters in Oregon's largest city have clashed again with federal agents outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building that has become a new focus of the demonstrations that have gripped Portland for months, officials said Friday.

People in a group of about 100 late Thursday and before dawn Friday sprayed the building with graffiti, hurled rocks and bottles at agents and shined laser lights at them, Portland police said in a statement.

The agents set off smoke or tear gas and used crowd control munitions to try to disperse the crowd, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Three people were arrested, police said in their statement.

The violence came a day after protesters clashed with federal agents for the first time since July in a demonstration that also targeted the ICE building. Two people were arrested and several officers suffered minor injuries.

On Friday, a number of federal buildings across the city were closed as the FBI investigated a car bomb threat. The agency said in a statement Friday that investigators are aware of the threat made against federal buildings and are trying to determine whether the threat, which was reported Thursday, was credible.

“As always, we encourage people to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety,” FBI spokeswoman Beth Anne Steele said in the statement.

The Portland office of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court was closed because of a threat of violence in the area, according to the court’s website. Also closed was the Mark O. Hatfield Federal courthouse, which was the site of weeks of violent protests last month.

Two law enforcement officers, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly discuss the matter, said the threat warned of the intent to use a car bomb to target federal property. It wasn't clear if the threat was related to the protests.

Violent demonstrations have happened in Oregon's largest city for more than two months following the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Thursday police released information that showed during more than 80 nights of protests in Portland authorities declared riots more than 17 times and arrested more than 500 people.

The riot declarations allow police to use tear gas, flash bang grenades and other non-lethal weapons to try to break up crowds.

Portland police define riots as events "when six or more persons engage in tumultuous and violent conduct and thereby intentionally or recklessly creating a grave risk of causing public alarm, excluding persons who are engaged in passive resistance," The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Related Stories

Protesters confront with the police near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement centre in Portland, Oregon, U.S., August 20,…
USA
Two Portland Protests: Demonstrators March Peacefully at One, Other Declared a Riot
On Portland’s 85th night of protests, one demonstration ended at a local park after several hours of marching, while a later protest ended in three arrests
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/21/2020 - 15:07
FILE - A man runs as several protesters manage to breach the fence and enter the portico of the Multnomah County Justice Center in Portland, Oregon, July 23, 2020.
USA
Portland Protesters Set Fire to County Government Building
Demonstrations that often turn violent have gripped Oregon's biggest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/19/2020 - 15:45
Demonstrators gathered at Floyd Light City Park, Aug. 6, 2020 in Portland, Ore.
Race in America
Riot Swiftly Declared for Portland Protest at Police Union Building  
Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, protests have occurred nightly in the city for more than 70 days  
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/10/2020 - 09:10
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

VOA News on China

Chinese Law Professor Fired for Views Receives Harvard Job Offer

Xu Zhangrun
USA

White House Holds Memorial Service for President's Brother

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch as the casket of Robert Trump leaves the White House after a memorial…
USA

Portland Clashes Rage Again Outside US immigration Building

Protesters confront with the police near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement centre in Portland, Oregon, U.S., August 20,…
USA

Watchdog: US Census Lacks Door Knockers Needed for 2020 Count

A census taker knocks on the door of a residence Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. A half-million census takers head…
USA

Former US Army Officer Arrested on Charges of Spying for Russia

FILE - The U.S. Department of Justice headquarters building is seen in Washington, July 13, 2018.