USA

Portland, Oregon, Protest Erupts into Riot

By Associated Press
May 30, 2020 03:53 AM
In this May 29, 2020, photo, Portlanders march with flares from the George Floyd vigil at Peninsula Park towards the Justice…
In this May 29, 2020, photo, Portlanders march with flares from the George Floyd vigil at Peninsula Park towards the Justice Center downtown in Portland, Oregon.

PORTLAND, OREGON - Protesters broke into the police headquarters in Portland, Oregon, Friday night, and authorities said they lit a fire inside as a rally over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned violent.

Portland police said at least one shooting was tied to the protest, although details weren't immediately released. A fire built from cardboard boxes and other items burned in the middle of a street downtown and video appeared to show people breaking into Pioneer Place mall and taking bags from a Louis Vuitton store. Police said they deployed gas after people threw projectiles at them. Firefighters were responding to the fires, police said.

Police via Twitter labeled the event a riot before midnight and closed several streets. "Disperse now or you will be subject to gas, projectiles, and other means necessary for dispersal," police said.

Earlier, thousands of people filled Peninsula Park in North Portland for a peaceful evening vigil that lasted three hours, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Hundreds then began marching through downtown to Portland police headquarters outside the Multnomah County Justice Center. There was scattered vandalism along the route.

People were protesting the death of 46-year-old Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a white officer pressed his knee into his neck as Floyd begged for air. That officer was arrested on criminal charges Friday.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted a plea to protesters to remain peaceful and said at about 11:50 p.m. that while he had left Portland to attend to his dying mother, he was heading back to the city.

"I am with family to prepare for her final moments. This is hard, this is personal, but so is watching my city get destroyed. I'm coming back NOW," he said, adding that police and community leaders would be hearing from him.

"Portland, this is not us," he wrote earlier on Twitter. "When you destroy our city, you are destroying our community. When you act in violence against each other, you are hurting all of us. How does this honor the legacy of George Floyd?" 

 

Related Stories

Demonstrators kneel before police Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George…
USA
Report: Pentagon Puts Military Police on Alert to go to Minneapolis
Move ‘would represent a significant escalation,’ lawyer says
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 02:38
A protester who was arrested waits in the back of a bus during a rally at the Barclays Center over the death of George Floyd, a…
USA
Protests Around the Country Following Minneapolis Death 
During a night of protests on Thursday, at least seven people were shot, one critically
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 05/29/2020 - 22:39
Protesters stand near a Minnesota National Guard vehicle Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the…
USA
FBI Probing Police Role in Death of Black Man in Minneapolis
But investigating police misconduct not a priority for Trump administration Justice Department
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 00:06
A protester carries a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis.
USA
Minneapolis in 'A Lot of Pain and Anger' Mayor Says
Midwestern town remains on edge, National Guard called out to maintain order following another night of violent protests over death of black man in police custody
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 05/29/2020 - 11:18
AP logo
By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Portland, Oregon, Protest Erupts into Riot

In this May 29, 2020, photo, Portlanders march with flares from the George Floyd vigil at Peninsula Park towards the Justice…
USA

Georgia Declares State of Emergency, Activates National Guard as Violence Flares in US Cities

An Atlanta Police Department vehicle burns during a demonstration against police violence, Friday, May 29, 2020 in Atlanta. The…
USA

Report: Pentagon Puts Military Police on Alert to go to Minneapolis

Demonstrators kneel before police Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Limits on Church Services

The US Supreme Court is seen following oral arguments in Trump v. Mazars and Trump v. Deutsche Bank AG, dealing with the…
USA

FBI Probing Police Role in Death of Black Man in Minneapolis

Protesters stand near a Minnesota National Guard vehicle Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the…