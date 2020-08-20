USA

Portland Police Use Tear Gas After Declaring Riot for 2nd Night

By Reuters
August 20, 2020 08:17 AM
A member of the media stands amid tear gas used by police officers to clear protesters near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement centre in Portland
A member of the media stands amid tear gas used by police officers to clear protesters near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement centre in Portland 20 Aug 2020.

Police in the city of Portland said they fired crowd control munitions and tear gas on Wednesday night to break up a gathering of about 200 people who threw rocks, lit fires and vandalized a U.S. immigration agency building.

Law enforcement officials had declared a riot for a second successive night, calling a protest near the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office an "unlawful assembly."

Federal officers fired pepper balls and set off a few smoke devices, the Oregonian newspaper reported earlier.

Protests against racism and police brutality have swept the United States since the death on May 25 of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The Portland protests are among those that have erupted occasionally in arson and violence, with federal officers sent into the northwestern city repeatedly clashing with crowds targeting its federal courthouse.

Wednesday's protest began in the Elizabeth Caruthers Park before demonstrators marched toward the ICE building.

"All persons near SW Bancroft St and SW Bond Ave must disperse," police had said on Twitter, warning the marchers they faced arrest and the use of tear gas, crowd control agents and impact weapons if they did not comply.

Two arrests were made on charges of "interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct," police said in a statement. The arrested men were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Police officers sustained minor injuries, the statement added, without specifying how many were injured.

Police had also declared a riot on Tuesday after protesters lit fires, threw rocks and smashed windows at county government offices in another location, in violence that also led to two arrests and a minor injury for an officer.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr drew fire from Democratic lawmakers this month for sending federal officers to disperse protesters in the city

Related Stories

A Portland police officer shoves a protester as police try to disperse the crowd in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's…
USA
Police Declare Riot in Portland Amid Ongoing Protests
Demonstrations that often turn violent have racked Oregon's biggest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/19/2020 - 08:13
FILE - A man runs as several protesters manage to breach the fence and enter the portico of the Multnomah County Justice Center in Portland, Oregon, July 23, 2020.
USA
Portland Protesters Set Fire to County Government Building
Demonstrations that often turn violent have gripped Oregon's biggest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/19/2020 - 15:45
Members of the 'Wall of Moms' protest group lock arms as they are tear-gassed by federal officers during a Black Lives Matter…
USA
Tear Gas at Portland Protests Raises Concern About Pollution 
Officials said they're testing for pollutants that are found in crowd control agents such as the heavy metals zinc, lead, copper and chromium
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/12/2020 - 20:59
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Poll: Pandemic Shifts How Consumers Use Gig Companies

FILE - In this May 15, 2020 file photo, an Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Chicago. Uber finally got its food delivery…
USA

Portland Police Use Tear Gas After Declaring Riot for 2nd Night

A member of the media stands amid tear gas used by police officers to clear protesters near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement centre in Portland
USA

US Charges 3 in Scheme to Move US Currency to Iran

Various rates and prices for currencies and gold coins are displayed at an exchange bureau, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Aug. 21…
VOA News on China

US Ends Trio of Legal, Financial Pacts with Hong Kong

(FILES) In this file photo police arrest a man (C) and lead him to a nearby bus during a protest against China's planned…
2020 USA Votes

Accepting Historic VP Nomination, Harris Urges Fight for ‘the America We Know is Possible’

Senator from California and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during the third day of the Democratic…