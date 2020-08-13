USA

Portland Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters

By VOA News
August 13, 2020 05:18 AM
PORTLAND, OR - AUGUST 10: Portland police and Oregon State Patrol officers work together to arrest a protester in front of the…
Portland police and Oregon State Patrol officers work together to arrest a protester during a protest against racial injustice and police brutality on Aug. 11, 2020. The city's had nightly protests for months.

Police in the northwestern U.S. city of Portland, Oregon, used tear gas Wednesday night to disperse protesters at a building that houses a police precinct and jail.

Authorities declared the latest in what have been several months of nightly protests a riot and said some demonstrators engaged in criminal activity that included setting fires and lighting fireworks outside a federal courthouse.

The protests began after the death in police custody of George Floyd in the state of Minnesota, with those in Portland and many other places across the country calling for police reforms and steps to address racial inequality.

Portland gained prominence when federal agents deployed there in July over the objections of local officials.They have since withdrawn. 

Members of the 'Wall of Moms' protest group lock arms as they are tear-gassed by federal officers during a Black Lives Matter…
USA
Tear Gas at Portland Protests Raises Concern About Pollution 
Officials said they're testing for pollutants that are found in crowd control agents such as the heavy metals zinc, lead, copper and chromium
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/12/2020 - 20:59
Demonstrators gathered at Floyd Light City Park, Aug. 6, 2020 in Portland, Ore.
Race in America
Riot Swiftly Declared for Portland Protest at Police Union Building  
Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, protests have occurred nightly in the city for more than 70 days  
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/10/2020 - 09:10
FILE - A makeshift memorial for Black lives lost to violence is seen in Portland, Oregon, Aug. 1, 2020.
USA
Black People in Portland Struggle to Be Heard Amid Protests
Rallies in the Oregon city have topped the headlines for days, but lost in the shouting are the voices of Black residents themselves
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 08/09/2020 - 17:49
Portland police search for protesters in the Laurelhurst neighborhood after dispersing a crowd of about 200 people from in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office in Portland, Oregon, Aug. 8, 2020.
Race in America
Riot Declared as Fire Burns in Portland Police Union Offices
A fire inside a police union building led authorities force protesters away from the offices as violent demonstrations continue in the city that had hoped for calm after federal agents withdrew more than a week ago
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 08/09/2020 - 09:11
