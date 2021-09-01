USA

Post-Tropical Cyclone Ida Dumps Heavy Rain, Spawns Tornadoes in Eastern US

September 01, 2021 03:55 PM
Emily Francois walks through floodwaters beside her flood-damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, in Jean Lafitte, La., Sept. 1, 2021.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reports the weather system formerly known as Hurricane Ida is now classified as a post-tropical cyclone, moving through the mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. East Coast, causing flash flooding and spawning tornados in its path.  

Ida came ashore Sunday in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane and one of the most powerful storms to ever strike the mainland United States. In its last report, the hurricane center said the center of the storm system is now in the state of West Virginia and moving east to northeast. 

The system, with maximum winds of 45 kilometers per hour, is expected to drop up to 20 centimeters of rain as it moves through the region over a 24-hour period.  

Ahead of the system, tornadoes have already been reported in the state of Maryland, to the north and east of the U.S. capital, Washington, D.C. The hurricane center said the system could even gain strength when it moves offshore later Thursday. 

Meanwhile, the hurricane center reports Tropical Storm Larry has now formed in the far southeastern Atlantic and is gaining strength. They say it is likely to become a hurricane on Thursday. It currently has sustained winds of about 105 kilometers per hour and is moving to the north-northwest. 

Forecasters say the storm currently poses no threat to land. 
 

