USA

Power Plants Create Giant Water Battery

By Mike O'Sullivan
July 4, 2019 03:09 AM
Power Plants Create Giant Water Battery video player.

LOS ANGELES - California is a leader in renewable energy, and the state has pledged to use only clean sources for electricity, including wind and solar power, by 2045. One hurdle is energy storage, but an old solution involving water may help the state reach its goal of zero emissions.

The solution is “pumped storage,” which uses water in reservoirs at different elevations to smooth the fluctuations of intermittent power from the wind and sun, and makes electricity available when it is needed.

California has mandated 60% renewable energy sources for its power generation by 2030, and all zero-emission sources by 2045, which could include nuclear generation along with renewables.

How it works

The Lake Hodges facility near San Diego, a relatively small 40 megawatt generating station, is one of 40 pumped storage facilities around the United States, and its operator says it is helping the state meet its ambitious goals. San Diego is planning a larger system at another site, the San Vicente reservoir, again using two water sources at different elevations.

“When you have excess energy during the day, you pump the water up a hill,” explained Gary Bousquet, deputy director of engineering at the San Diego County Water Authority. “At the end of the day (when solar generation has stopped), you’re able to bring that generating unit online, and then supply that energy back into the grid,” he said. The water runs downhill and activates generators.

At Castaic Lake north of Los Angeles, a 1,250-megawatt power plant with a double reservoir is helping that city meet its power needs. Again, pump-turbines move water uphill during peak production times, then generate power when the water runs downhill at night.

Ninety-five percent of utility-scale power is stored this way, using water.

Pumped storage sites in the United States produce more than 20 gigawatts of power. It’s just 2%, however, of the national output. That compares to 5% in parts of Europe and 10% in Japan.

More plants planned

More plants are planned, however. Los Angeles power officials and their partners hope to build a major pumped storage project at Lake Mead near Las Vegas, where the Hoover Dam already generates hydroelectric power. The largest hydroelectric faculty in the United States, it sends power to Arizona, Nevada and California.

“If you could add some pumps and pipelines after it goes through the dam at some point down river, pump it back upstream, back into Lake Mead,” said Reiko Kerr, senior assistant general manager for the power system at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, “you could actually increase the efficiency and optimize that asset” by adding a pumped storage component to the existing plant, she said.

Many utilities, like hers, store also small amounts of power in lithium-ion batteries.

“But they’re expensive,” said research professor Sadrul Ula of the Center for Environmental Research and Technology at the University of California, Riverside. “The challenge,” he said, “is to make them larger … and make it cost effective.”

Technology improvements

He says battery technology is improving, and so is computer-based integration of the electrical grid. He foresees a future when electric vehicles are tapped for power when not in use, so-called “V to G,” or battery to grid, with vehicles sending power to the electrical system when they’re parked and plugged and fully charged. That level of integration of vehicles with home and business micro-grids is many years in the future, he said.

Pumped storage is about 80% efficient because of system losses, Gary Bousquet said. The experts say, however, it’s the best solution now to store large amounts of energy for high-demand periods and regulate a clean power grid.

Related Stories

00:02:43
The Americas
Renewable Energy Powers Up Costa Rica
According to the Energy Information Administration, the United States gets about 11 percent of its electric energy from renewable sources.  On the other hand, since 2015 Costa Rica has gotten about 98 percent of its energy from renewables. How they do it has lessons for every country.  VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.
A solar panel array can be seen at the Windorah Solar Farm, which was installed by Ergon Energy, near the town of Windorah in outback Queensland, Australia, August 11, 2017.
East Asia Pacific
Australia Leads Global Renewable Energy Revolution
Australia is installing renewable energy facilities at a faster rate than any other country.  Research shows Australia is on track to meet its Paris climate commitments five years earlier than expected — in 2025. Australia is enjoying a green energy revolution.  It is installing renewable energy facilities faster than anywhere else, and research shows Australia is on track to meet its Paris climate commitments five years early.  The agreement reached…
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
February 11, 2019
Power-generating windmill turbines are pictured at sunset at a wind park in Fins near Cambrai, France, Feb. 5, 2019.
Europe
Eurostat: 11 EU States Already Met 2020 Renewable Energy Target
The European Union produced 17.5 percent of its power needs from renewable sources in 2017, while 11 of the bloc's 28 members had already achieved a 2020 goal of 20 percent or more, the latest data released by Eurostat showed. Renewables, such as wind, solar and hydro power, accounted for 17 percent of the energy mix in the EU…
FILE - A woman takes pictures of wind power plant propeller blades in Sidenreng Rappang, Sulawesi Island, Indonesia, Jan. 15, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
Indonesia Struggles to Meet Renewable Energy Target
Indonesia says it is unlikely to meet renewable energy targets it set after Paris climate agreement, causing critics to call for changes in government policy
Default Author Profile
Written By
Mike O'Sullivan