Pre-trial Hearings to Resume for 5 Charged in September 11 Attacks

By VOA News
September 07, 2021 06:11 AM
This February 2017 photo provided by his lawyers shows Khalid Shaikh Mohammad in Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba.
This February 2017 photo provided by his lawyers shows Khalid Shaikh Mohammad in Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. prosecution of five people accused of planning and aiding the September 11, 2001, terror attacks resumes with pre-trial motions Tuesday after a break of a year and a half due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, a senior al-Qaida official and alleged mastermind of the attacks, is facing trial along with his co-defendants before a military commission at the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

A sketch by a courtroom artist shows self-proclaimed terrorist mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, right, as he reviews court documents with his lawyers during the pre-trial hearing at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba, Feb. 12, 2013.
Trial of Accused 9/11 Mastermind Restarts, Days Before 20th Anniversary
Mohammed and his co-defendants, who have been locked up at the “War on Terror” prison at the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for nearly 15 years, will appear in the military tribunal

They face charges that include conspiracy, attacking civilians, murder, hijacking aircraft and terrorism. 

If convicted, they could face the death penalty. 

The process to hold trials for those accused in the attacks has been slowed by legal challenges between prosecutors and defense lawyers regarding what evidence can be used. The sparring involves both issues involving classified material and the use of information obtained during interrogations that defense lawyers argue was tainted by torture. 

The attacks involved nineteen men affiliated with al-Qaida hijacking four planes, crashing two of them into the World Trade Center towers in New York and crashing another into the Pentagon, just outside Washington. The fourth plane crashed into a field in the state of Pennsylvania. The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people. 

The United States responded by launching an invasion of Afghanistan to target al-Qaida and push the Taliban, who had harbored the terror group, from power. U.S. military operations in Afghanistan lasted just short of 20 years, coming to a close at the end of August as the Taliban once again seized control of the country. 

A sketch by a courtroom artist shows self-proclaimed terrorist mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, right, as he reviews court documents with his lawyers during the pre-trial hearing at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba, Feb. 12, 2013.
Trial of Accused 9/11 Mastermind Restarts, Days Before 20th Anniversary
Mohammed and his co-defendants, who have been locked up at the “War on Terror” prison at the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for nearly 15 years, will appear in the military tribunal
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 09/07/2021 - 01:07 AM
VOA News

