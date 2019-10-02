USA

Presidential Hopeful Bernie Sanders Undergoes Procedure for Blocked Artery

By VOA News
October 2, 2019 12:05 PM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders pauses while speaking at a campaign event at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders pauses while speaking at a campaign event at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.

U.S. senator and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders underwent a medical procedure Wednesday to open a blocked artery that supplies blood to the heart, his campaign said.

Campaign senior adviser Jeff Weaver said all campaign events have been canceled after Sanders "was found to have a blockage in one artery, and two stents were successfully inserted."

Weaver also said Sanders is "in good spirits" and will be "resting up over the next few days."

The campaign said Sanders sought medical attention on Tuesday when he experienced chest discomfort during an event.

At 78, Sanders is the oldest candidate trying to unseat President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

The senator from the northeastern U.S. state of Vermont is registered as an independent, but is seeking the Democratic nomination along with a number of other potential nominees.

 

Related Stories

Democratic presidential candidates South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders talk during a break, Sept. 12, 2019, during a Democratic presidential primary debate in Houston.
USA
Sanders Raises $25.3M, Buttigieg $19M in Third Quarter
Senator Cory Booker, who has languished in the low single-digits in polls, reported that he raised more than $6 million from July through September
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 10/01/2019 - 17:26
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., waves to supporters as he arrives at a rally at Santa Monica High School Memorial Greek Amphitheater in Santa Monica, Calif., July 26, 2019.
US Politics
Sanders Calls for 'Income Inequality' Taxes on Top Firms
The plan would apply to all private and publicly held corporations with annual revenues of $100 million
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/30/2019 - 09:28
FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado, Sept. 9, 2019.
US Politics
Sanders Still Wants a Revolution, But Now He's Got Company
The Vermont senator acknowledges that many of his top proposals, which were dismissed as radical four years ago, have been adopted by others in the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential field
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Thu, 09/19/2019 - 12:45
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019