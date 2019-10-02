Presidential Hopeful Bernie Sanders Undergoes Procedure for Blocked Artery

U.S. senator and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders underwent a medical procedure Wednesday to open a blocked artery that supplies blood to the heart, his campaign said.

Campaign senior adviser Jeff Weaver said all campaign events have been canceled after Sanders "was found to have a blockage in one artery, and two stents were successfully inserted."

Weaver also said Sanders is "in good spirits" and will be "resting up over the next few days."

The campaign said Sanders sought medical attention on Tuesday when he experienced chest discomfort during an event.

At 78, Sanders is the oldest candidate trying to unseat President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

The senator from the northeastern U.S. state of Vermont is registered as an independent, but is seeking the Democratic nomination along with a number of other potential nominees.