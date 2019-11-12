USA

Prosecutors Want 18-month Sentence for Mar-a-Lago Trespasser

By Associated Press
November 12, 2019 11:53 AM
In this artist sketch, a Chinese woman, Yujing Zhang, left, listens to a hearing before federal Magistrate Judge William Matthewman in West Palm Beach, Fla., April 8, 2019.
In this artist sketch, a Chinese woman, Yujing Zhang, left, listens to a hearing before federal Magistrate Judge William Matthewman in West Palm Beach, Fla., April 8, 2019.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - Federal prosecutors want an 18-month prison sentence for a Chinese businesswoman convicted of trespassing at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club and lying to Secret Service agents.
 
Assistant U.S. Attorney Rolando Garcia said in a court memo that he agrees sentencing guidelines suggest that Yujing Zhang get between zero and six months when she is sentenced Nov. 22 in Fort Lauderdale.
 
But Garcia urged Judge Roy Altman to give Zhang a harsher sentence because she not only lied to agents after gaining admission to the president's Palm Beach club on March 30 but also about her finances, hiding about $50,000.
 
The 33-year-old Shanghai consultant is acting as her own attorney and has not filed a sentencing memo. She is jailed without bond and can't be reached for comment.

