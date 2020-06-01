USA

Protesters Worldwide Voice Support for US Demonstrators

By VOA News
June 01, 2020 06:01 AM
Protest in front of the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen
Protesters gather during a 'Black Lives Matter' demonstration against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African American man George Floyd, in front of the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 31, 2020.

Thousands of people in New Zealand marched in solidarity Monday with those in the United States protesting the death in police custody of African American George Floyd.

Protesters in Auckland marched to the U.S. Consulate and chanted slogans familiar at U.S. protests, including “black lives matter” and “no justice no peace.”

Monday’s demonstrations followed those Sunday in Britain, Brazil, Canada and other countries.

Thousands of protesters gathered in central London to voice their support for those in the United States who have turned out to condemn police conduct since Floyd’s death last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Floyd died after white police officer Derek Chauvin pressed a knee on the back of his neck for more than eight minutes, even as Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe.

Protesters in Denmark marched to the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen on Sunday, carrying placards with such messages as "Stop Killing Black People." In Germany, protesters carried signs saying, "Hold Cops Accountable," and "Who Do You Call When Police Murder?"

In countries with authoritarian governments, officials criticized the actions of the police while state-controlled media have showcased the demonstrations in the context of U.S. government complaints about crackdowns on protesters in other countries, such as China’s treatment of pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong.

George Floyd's name is written outside the U.S. embassy after people marched there from Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a Monday briefing that the unrest shows “the severity of the problems of racism and police violence in the U.S.”

That followed comments by Hu Xijin, the editor of the Chinese Communist Party-run Global Times newspaper, who said U.S. officials can now see the protests out of their own windows: "I want to ask [House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo: Should Beijing support protests in the U.S., like you glorified rioters in Hong Kong?"

In Iran, where the government has in recent years carried out harsh crackdowns on its own protesters, state television has shown repeated images of the U.S. unrest.  Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi called Monday for U.S. authorities to “stop violence against your people and let them breathe.” 

Related Stories

Police officers clear the streets Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, during protests over the death of George Floyd, who…
USA
Protests Spur California to Close all Downtown State Buildings
It's a sweeping mandate affecting a variety of services
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 04:30
Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in downtown Albuquerque, N.M., Sunday, May 31, 2020. Floyd was a black man who…
USA
Unrest Overshadows Peaceful Protests
Tens of thousands protest peacefully in US
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 01:50
People protest against crimes committed by the police against black people in the favelas, outside the Rio de Janeiro's state…
The Americas
Demonstrators in Brazil Protest Against Crimes Committed by Police
The protest in Rio de Janeiro called "Black Lives Matter" was interrupted when police used tear gas to disperse the crowd 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 01:14
Demonstrators face-off with officers in front of the San Diego Police in downtown San Diego, California on May 31, 2020 as they…
USA
Scenes from Sunday's George Floyd Protests Around US, World
Fires, vandalism, looting and violence – much of it aimed at police – have flared over the last five nights.
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 05/31/2020 - 21:00
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Protesters Worldwide Voice Support for US Demonstrators

Protest in front of the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Sends 2 Million Doses of Hydroxychloroquine to Brazil to Fight Coronavirus

FILE - In this Thursday, April 9, 2020 file photo, a chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets in New Delhi, India…
USA

Protests Spur California to Close all Downtown State Buildings

Police officers clear the streets Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, during protests over the death of George Floyd, who…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Mass Gatherings, Erosion of Trust Upend Coronavirus Control

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in Albuquerque, N.M., May 31, 2020.
USA

Unrest Overshadows Peaceful Protests

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in downtown Albuquerque, N.M., Sunday, May 31, 2020. Floyd was a black man who…