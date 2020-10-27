USA

Protests Flare in Philadelphia After Police Fatally Shoot Black Man

By Reuters
October 27, 2020 07:39 AM
Police vehicle burns during protests after police shooting death of Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Police vehicle burns during protests after police shooting death of Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA - Street protests broke out on Monday night in the western part of the U.S. city of Philadelphia, injuring four police, after police had shot and killed a Black man they said had been armed with a knife.
 
The violence is the latest in months of anti-racism protests across the United States since the May death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
 
Four officers were hit with bricks when Monday's protest outside a police station in Philadelphia turned violent and they had to be taken to hospital, broadcaster NBC said.
 
Earlier, a man identified by officials as Walter Wallace, 27, had approached two police officers who drew their guns after warning him to put down the knife, video of the afternoon's shooting on social media showed.
 
The incident raised questions and was being investigated, Mayor Jim Kenny and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in separate statements.
 
"The Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit of the Philadelphia police department will conduct a full investigation," Kenney said.
 
Outlaw said she heard "the anger of the community" after Wallace's death.
 
Reuters could not immediately verify the video on social media, recorded by a bystander, which showed the two officers point their guns at Wallace as he walked in the street.
 
He approached them as they backed away, with guns still aimed at him, while yelling to him to put down his knife.
 
Both then fired several shots and Wallace collapsed in the street, according to the video.
 
Tension rose as the death of Wallace sparked clashes between protesters and local police.
 
Since the incident in Minneapolis, demonstrators have turned out nationwide to demand racial equality and an end to police brutality, with protests sometimes turning violent.
 
Activist groups reiterated a demand to defund the police, with the American Civil Liberties Union saying state violence could not be the answer to society's problems.
 
"It is time to divest in police and invest in community programs, including the kind of mental health services that allow intervention that may have prevented Mr. Wallace's killing," said Reggie Shuford, executive director of the Pennsylvania ACLU.

Related Stories

A police officer moves through tear gas deployed to disperse protesters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 31, 2020.
USA
Police Commissioner Defends Use of Tear Gas in Philadelphia
Tear gas was used as 'means to safely diffuse a volatile and dangerous situation,' Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said referring to protests over George Floyd's death in police custody
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 01:15 PM
Firefighters battle a blaze in Philadelphia, Monday, June 1, 2020, in the aftermath of protest and unrest in reaction to the…
USA
National Guard Deployed as Philadelphia Protest Turn Violent 
Philadelphia officials closed most services and business in the city's center after a second day of peaceful protests over George Floyd's death turned into another night of destruction
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 12:54 PM
Black Lives Matter protesters march, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville. Breonna Taylor's family demanded Friday that…
Race in America
Breonna Taylor’s Attorney: Grand Jury Decision Is Example of Systemic Racism
Taylor’s family calls for a transcript of grand jury proceedings
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 09/26/2020 - 02:04 AM
Rev. Al Sharpton (C), whose National Action Network organized the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest…
Race in America
Civil Rights Leader Sharpton Calls for ‘New Conversation’ About Racism in America
Call comes in speech as part of march on Washington against police violence and racial injustice
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/28/2020 - 04:56 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Protests Flare in Philadelphia After Police Fatally Shoot Black Man

Police vehicle burns during protests after police shooting death of Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
USA

Thousands Flee Homes Near LA as Wildfire Rages

Firefighter Tylor Gilbert puts out hotspots while battling the Silverado Fire, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast…
USA

Pentagon: State Department OKs Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan

A man holding an umbrella walks past a torpedo on display outside the Taiwan Armed Forces Museum in Taipei January 7, 2010. The…
USA

Senate Approves Trump High Court Pick With Partisan Vote

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in to serve as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
USA

US Envoy Urges Fresh Approach to Middle East Peace 

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a news conference to announce the Trump administration's…