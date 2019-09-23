Puerto Rico Braces for Tropical Depression Karen

The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands are expected to feel the effects of Tropical Depression Karen to the islands Tuesday.

The National Weather Service warned Monday that Karen was expected to bring flash floods and mudslides to the islands starting Tuesday into Wednesday.

Monday evening, Karen was 215 kilometers south of St. Croix and moving north-northwest at 20 kph, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph.

Meteorologist Roberto Garcia predicted that eastern Puerto Rico would be "greatly affected" by moderate to serious flooding.

The U.S. territory is still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria two years ago.

Officials on the island ordered all schools and public offices closed in anticipation of Karen.