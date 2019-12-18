Puerto Rico Cries Foul Over US Cockfighting Ban

Citing 400 years of tradition, Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vasquez on Wednesday challenged the federal ban on cockfighting.

Vasquez signed a bill that seeks to sidestep the ban signed into law by President Donald Trump last year that was set to take effect on Friday.

"This measure is not meant to be a confrontation," she said. "If they [the federal government] understand this as a conflict, then we ask them to come talk to us. Let's talk it through. This is an industry that represents the income for thousands of families, and we have to take them into consideration."

Puerto Rican officials say cockfighting generates an estimated $18 million a year and employs 27,000 people. There are 71 licensed cockpits across the island that are regulated by the Department of Sports and Recreation.

The blood sport was introduced to the island by Spanish colonists 400 years ago. The ban "is an abuse the U.S. government is committing against our culture," said cock owner Carlos Junior Aponte Silva.

Animal rights activists say cockfighting is cruel. Owners attach spikes to the birds' legs to cause more damage to opponents during the 12-minute bouts. Cock deaths during a fight or shortly afterward are common.

Vasquez expects the law she signed to be challenged.

"Obviously, the final decision belongs to the court," she said.