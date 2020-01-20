USA

Puerto Rico Protesters Demand Governor's Resignation

By Associated Press
January 20, 2020 08:48 PM
A young man holds a sign that reads in Spanish "They are killing us" while protesting outside the executive mansion known has…
A man holds a sign that reads in Spanish "They are killing us" while demanding the resignation of Governor Wanda Vazquez after the discovery of an old warehouse filled with unused emergency supplies in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 20, 2020.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the seaside governor's mansion and Capitol building on Monday in Puerto Rico to demand the U.S. territory's leader resignation and to protest the recent discovery of apparently forgotten disaster supplies amid continuing earthquakes.

"We have to get rid of all the corrupt officials," said Mari Rivera, a government employee who said that Gov. Wanda Vazquez "needs to stop blaming others and show her face."

About 600 people banged on pots and some waved Puerto Rican flags as one of them yelled into a bullhorn, "Wanda, turn over the disaster supplies!"

Evangelical preacher Ramon Marrero, who drove up from the southern coastal town of Guayama with his wife and daughters, said they came "to show our indignation, our annoyance, our rebellion."

The scene reminded many of the beginning of protests that escalated over the summer and led to the resignation of former Gov. Ricardo Rossello, with demonstrators once again vowing to remain in the streets until Vazquez also steps down.

Protesters move the demonstration from the Capitol building to the Governors Mansion, after a warehouse full of relief aid dating back to Hurricane Maria was discovered, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 20, 2020.

"This fight goes on no matter what!" they chanted.

Expected to join the fight is Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin, who announced on Instagram that he was en route to the island.

"In the times of our people's greatest needs, those who are supposed to be leaders have once again failed. They have once again failed to address the most basic rights of human beings: water, roof, education, security," he wrote.

Martin was also part of last year's protests, along with several other renown artists who drew tens of thousands of people to the streets.

Monday's protest came a day after Vazquez fired two more high-ranking officials in her administration — Housing Secretary Fernando Gil and Department of Family Secretary Glorimar Andujar — over the lack of information regarding aid collection and distribution centers. On Saturday, she fired emergency management director Carlos Acevedo.

Vazquez said she had lost confidence in those officials after the discovery of a warehouse in the southern coastal city of Ponce that was filled with disaster supplies dating from when Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017.

People protest in front of Puerto Rico's Capitol during a demonstration against Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez and the government in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 20, 2020.

She ordered an investigation into the incident and said there would be no prosecution of a crowd that broke into the warehouse Saturday to distribute supplies to people affected by the recent 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which killed one person and caused an estimated $200 million in damage.

Officials said a preliminary report on the investigation was completed late Monday, and Vazquez said she was turning it over to the island's Justice Department for a more in-depth probe based on the recommendation of Puerto Rico's Special Investigations Bureau.

Vazquez has warned that the incident would further erode the U.S. government's trust in Puerto Rico, which is still awaiting millions of dollars in federal aid for Hurricane Maria amid concerns of corruption and mismanagement.

Underlining that concern, Ben Carson, secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, tweeted Sunday that "the news out of Puerto Rico is disturbing, to say the least."

"In order for healing to begin, the corruption must end. This further underscores the importance of the reforms and financial controls we put in place to ensure these resources reach those who need them most," he added.
 

Related Stories

A home is seen collapsed after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico Jan. 7, 2020.
USA
Experts: Puerto Rico Not Prepared for Big Earthquakes
A flurry of hundreds of small tremors began hitting Puerto Rico Dec. 28, and a magnitude 5.8 jolt that toppled a famed rock formation landmark struck on Jan. 6
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 01/13/2020 - 15:39
A view of a damaged church after the earthquake in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
USA
Puerto Rico Earthquake Aftermath Worsens; Government Overwhelmed
Puerto Rico is struggling to recover from a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that killed one person, injured nine others and severely damaged infrastructure on the southwest coast
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 01/10/2020 - 03:47
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Puerto Rico Protesters Demand Governor's Resignation

A young man holds a sign that reads in Spanish "They are killing us" while protesting outside the executive mansion known has…
USA

Thousands Hold Peaceful Pro-Gun Rally in Virginia

Gun-rights supporters demonstrate in front of the state Capitol in Richmond, Va., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Gun-rights activists…
USA

Trump Heads to Switzerland Ahead of Impeachment Trial Presentations

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for travel to Davos, Switzerland, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S…
The Americas

Pompeo Promises More Action to Boost Venezuela's Guaido

Colombian President Ivan Duque (R) speaks with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido during the inauguration of the III…
Economy & Business

US Ag Secretary: No Need for More Farm Aid After China Trade Deal

FILE - A field of corn grows in front of an old windmill in Pacific Junction, Iowa, The government shutdown could complicate things for farmers lining up for federal payments to ease the burden of President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.