Puerto Rico to Receive More than $6 Billion in Aid for Storm Preparedness

Puerto Rico is scheduled to receive more than $6 billion in federal funds for hurricane preparedness and other disasters.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday, the administration is releasing $1.3 billion in aid allocated by Congress to help the U.S island territory protect itself against future climate disasters.

Psaki said the Biden administration, in partnership with the Puerto Rico Department of Housing, is also working to remove onerous restrictions put in place by the last administration on nearly $5 billion in additional funds.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi said funds assigned by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go toward improvements, including infrastructure projects and economic development.

According to the Associated Press, Pierluisi, who praised the speedy help from the Biden administration said some $3.2 billion is now available to Puerto Rico to continue rebuilding from hurricanes Irma and Maria.

So far, Puerto Rico has only received $18 billion of the $43 billion Congress committed to the island over concerns how the money would be used.