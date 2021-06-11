USA

Puerto Rico Suffers Power Outages After Private Firm Takes Over Grid

By Associated Press
June 11, 2021 12:31 AM
People sit on the sidewalk of a street left in darkness by a power outage due to a cyberattack in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico,…
People sit on the sidewalk of a street left in darkness by a power outage in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 10, 2021.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - A private company that took over power transmission and distribution in Puerto Rico this month has struggled with widespread outages and growing anger as it scrambled Thursday to control a large fire at a main substation that left thousands in the dark.

Officials say outages have affected more than 1 million customers so far this month, notwithstanding those affected by the explosion and fire at the substation in the capital of San Juan. Several mayors had declared a state of emergency as they distributed ice and generators to those most in need before Thursday's fire, whose cause was under investigation.

Many in Puerto Rico had hoped for a quick improvement in service, but clients complain it has gotten even worse in Luma Energy's first few days of operations — with problems complicated by heavy rains this week followed by the explosion.

"This has turned into chaos," said Javier Jiménez, mayor of the western town of San Sebastián, which had established its own brigade of workers to make repairs after Hurricane Maria largely destroyed the U.S. territory's electrical grid in 2017, leaving some people without electricity for nearly a year.

Jiménez said he was forced to activate that brigade once again this week because Luma Energy, which took over the transmission and distribution system of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority on June 1, told him it did not have enough manpower to restore electricity to the more than 1,000 families left in the dark over the weekend in his town.

"I could not believe it," he said. "A company that has been here just days."

Jiménez also noted that Puerto Ricans have complained that when they call the company, they are placed on hold for hours with no response.

A Luma spokesperson did not return a message for comment, while a company representative, José Pérez, told local radio stations that the outages could be acts of sabotage or instances of too many people using the system at one time. Then on Thursday afternoon, Luma reported that its website had become the target of a cyberattack, saying that the 2 million hits per second it was receiving was preventing customers from accessing the site.

Government officials have urged patience, noting that Luma inherited thousands of outages and had just taken over a system running on rickety infrastructure, much of it patched together after Hurricane Maria.

In early June, Luma CEO Wayne Stensby told reporters that the company had more than 350 line workers and that the number was sufficient.

On Tuesday, Luma issued a statement urging municipal officials and private contractors to stop trying to fix the system independently, saying that such efforts were illegal and dangerous.

"Luma is aware of the outages affecting communities across Puerto Rico and working safely and strategically to restore power across the island," it said.

But many customers are seething, including José Aquino, a 38-year-old gymnastics instructor, who said he and his family have been without power for 14 hours at a time on several occasions this week. His father is a diabetic and had to throw away his insulin before buying a small cooler to store it on ice.

"He hasn't had to do that since (Hurricane) Maria," Aquino said, adding that neither he nor his wife has been able to report the outages to Luma. "They don't answer."

Luma, a consortium made up of Calgary, Alberta-based Atco and Quanta Services Inc. of Houston, serves some 1.5 million customers. It will operate the transmission and distribution system under a 15-year contract with Puerto Rico's government.

Related Stories

FILE - People stand in line outside the Maria Simmons elementary school waiting to be inoculated with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as part of a mass vaccination campaign, in Vieques, Puerto Rico, March 10, 2021.
USA
Puerto Rico Groans Under COVID Pandemic as Health, Economy Suffer
The US territory of 3.3 million people has reported more than 115,000 confirmed cases, over 115,000 suspected ones and more than 2,000 deaths
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 05/02/2021 - 07:45 PM
A woman poses for a photo backdropped by ocean waters and a Puerto Rican national flag, after the passing of Tropical Storm Dorian, in the Condado district of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. The Hurricane Center said the storm could…
USA
Puerto Rico to Receive More than $6 Billion in Aid for Storm Preparedness
The US territory of Puerto Rico is slated to get billions to help with hurricane protection and rebuilding from past storms
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/03/2021 - 04:38 AM
Pedro Pierluisi, gubernatorial candidate with the New Progressive Party (PNP), arrives at Vivo Beach Club to celebrate a slim…
USA
New Governor Sworn in as a Wary Puerto Rico Demands Changes 
Pedro Pierluisi vows to achieve statehood for Puerto Rico and fight against poverty, corruption and COVID-19
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 01/02/2021 - 05:00 PM
The Arecibo Observatory space telescope is seen in Arecibo
Science & Health
Huge Puerto Rico Radio Telescope, Already Damaged, Collapses
The radio telescope had played a key role in astronomical discoveries for more than half a century
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 09:29 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Puerto Rico Suffers Power Outages After Private Firm Takes Over Grid

People sit on the sidewalk of a street left in darkness by a power outage due to a cyberattack in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico,…
USA

More Arrests Made in Capitol Attack; FBI Mum on Whether Trump Is Being Investigated

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on the Federal Bureau of…
USA

UN General Assembly to Vote 5 Countries to Security Council 

(FILES) In this file photo German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (C) speaks at a UN Security Council meeting at United Nations…
Silicon Valley & Technology

Cyber Regulation Could Be Coming Following Spate of Hacks, Ransomware Attacks

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2015 file photo, the Homeland Security Department headquarters in northwest Washington. President Joe…
USA

White House Launches Broader Scrutiny of Foreign Tech

Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. President…