Race in America

Anti-Racism Protests Continue in US

By VOA News
June 20, 2020 11:42 AM
People hold up their first while taking a knee during a protest at the Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial in Washington, June 19, 2020, while marking Juneteenth.
People hold up their first while taking a knee during a protest at the Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial in Washington, June 19, 2020, while marking Juneteenth.

Demonstrators are again taking to the streets in the U.S. this weekend to call for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

Protests across the country have continued since May 25, when George Floyd, an African American man, died in police custody in the central U.S. city of Minneapolis.

A Confederate statue is seen hanging on a street post in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. June 19, 2020 in this picture obtained from social media.
N Carolina Protesters Hang Confederate Statue From Post
Demonstrators used a strap to pull down two statues of Confederate soldiers that were part of a larger obelisk near the state capitol in downtown Raleigh, news outlets reported

Some protests on Saturday and Sunday are also being held in observance of Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the last African Americans who were freed from slavery on June 19, 1865 in the southcentral state of Texas.

Demonstrations are taking place in several towns and cities this weekend, including New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

Weekend protests are also planned in Washington, where daily protests near the White House have taken place for weeks.

Friday night, protesters at Judiciary Square, 3.2 kilometers from the White House, pulled down the statue of Confederate General Albert Pike.

People film the only statue of a Confederate general, Albert Pike, in the nation's capital after it was toppled by protesters and set on fire in Washington early Saturday, June 20, 2020.
DC Protesters Pull Down, Burn Statue of Confederate General
Cheering demonstrators jumped up and down as the 3.4-meter statue of Albert Pike - wrapped with chains - wobbled on its high granite pedestal before falling backward, landing in a pile of dust

Confederate monuments, symbols of southern states that seceded from the U.S. in a failed attempt to preserve the enslavement of African Americans, have been the target of mounting criticism in recent decades, and particularly during this period of protests.

Protests against racism are also taking place Saturday in other countries.

A fourth weekend of anti-racism protests sparked by Floyd’s death are being held in parts of the United Kingdom. In Scotland, protesters in Edinburgh are calling for the removal of a statue of Henry Dundas, an 18th-century politician who delayed the abolition of slavery.

In France, demonstrators are marching in Paris against racism and police brutality

and in memory of black men who died following encounters with French police or under suspicious circumstances.

Related Stories

FILE- In this June 21, 2019 file photo, a historical marker was unveiled in Orlando, Fla. July Perry was lynched by a white mob…
USA
As Racism Protests Roil US, Florida Revisits Dark Past
As the centennial of the 1920 Ocoee Election Day Riots approaches, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is considering a bill requiring schools to do more to highlight that day in history classes
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 13:10
Workers remove a Confederate monument with a crane Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Decatur, Ga. The 30-foot obelisk in Decatur…
USA
Confederate Obelisk Removed From Georgia Square Amid Cheers
The figure had been a flashpoint for protests in the city after the police killing of George Floyd, and was often vandalized and marked by graffiti
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/19/2020 - 10:21
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Washington. …
Race in America
House Speaker Wants Confederate Portraits Removed From US Capitol
Nancy Pelosi asks that four portraits of former House speakers be removed
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 15:35
An inspection crew from the Virginia Department of General Services takes measurements as they inspect the statue of…
Race in America
Virginia Protesters Topple Another Confederate Statue
Third Confederate statue, fourth overall, taken down since demonstrations began last month
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 06/17/2020 - 12:19
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Race in America

Anti-Racism Protests Continue in US

People hold up their first while taking a knee during a protest at the Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial in Washington, June 19, 2020, while marking Juneteenth.
US Politics

Amid Wave of Cultural Change, Trump Tries to Stir a Backlash

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students celebrate in front of the Supreme Court after the Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump's effort to end legal protections for young immigrants in Washington, June 18, 2020.
Race in America

N Carolina Protesters Hang Confederate Statue From Post

A Confederate statue is seen hanging on a street post in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. June 19, 2020 in this picture obtained from social media.
Race in America

DC Protesters Pull Down, Burn Statue of Confederate General

People film the only statue of a Confederate general, Albert Pike, in the nation's capital after it was toppled by protesters and set on fire in Washington early Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Arts & Culture

Beyoncé Drops Surprise Single 'Black Parade' on Juneteenth

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 5, 2019, file photo, Beyonce walks to her seat during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's…