Race in America

Companies Pull Facebook, Instagram Ads in #StopHateforProfit Boycott

By VOA News
June 22, 2020 09:42 PM
A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020.
FILE - A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020.

Outdoor clothing giant Patagonia announced it would pause all advertisements on Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram for at least the month of July, joining a growing ad boycott led by civil rights organizations. 

“For too long, Facebook has failed to take sufficient steps to stop the spread of hateful lies and dangerous propaganda on its platform,” said a statement released Sunday evening by Cory Bayers, head of marketing at Patagonia. “We can’t stand by and contribute resources to companies that contribute to the problem.” 

The North Face and outdoor gear retail co-op REI are other prominent boycott supporters. 

Last week, Facebook refused to mark posts by U.S. President Donald Trump as misleading or inciting violence. It stands in contrast to Twitter, which marked several tweets with fact-check and warning labels for the first time. 

FILE - Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, October 23, 2019.

While Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said that the posts did not violate the social media giant’s rules against inciting violence, civil rights activists say the controversy is emblematic of how Facebook provides a platform for racist rhetoric.  

Now, the company is facing widespread backlash, including from its own employees. Some have spoken out against company policy online, staged a virtual walkout and even resigned.  

Facebook has come under fire in the past for failing to curb online abuse and election disinformation, and to protect user data. 

Civil rights groups including Color of Change, the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League launched the “Stop hate for profit” campaign on June 17, asking advertisers to pause promotions on all Facebook-owned platforms through the month of July. 

The boycott stems from a worldwide movement against racism and police brutality, sparked by the death of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis while he was in police custody. 

Advertising accounted for more than 98% of Facebook’s $17.74 billion in global revenue in the first quarter of 2020. Ad revenue growth has slowed, however, in part because of the pandemic-inflicted cash crunch many advertisers have faced, and because of Facebook’s own attempts to increase user data privacy.  

In a statement to CNN Business, Carolyn Everson, vice president of Facebook’s Global Business Group, said, "We deeply respect any brand's decision and remain focused on the important work of removing hate speech and providing critical voting information. Our conversations with marketers and civil rights organizations are about how, together, we can be a force for good." 

Freelancing platform Upwork also joined the boycott, and Hypebeast, a men’s fashion publication, reported Sunday that brands including Vans and Timberland are considering joining.

   

Related Stories

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020.
US Politics
Facebook Removes Trump Ads, Citing ‘Hateful’ Symbols
President’s reelection campaign retorts that it is ironic that it took a Trump ad 'to force the media to implicitly concede that Antifa is a hate group'
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 17:37
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks on the second day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 15,…
USA
Facebook's Zuckerberg Promises Review of Content Policies after Backlash
Posts by US President Donald Trump prompted controversy
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 06/05/2020 - 22:27
Trump vs. Twitter: The Debate Over Free Speech and Censorship in Social Media
00:03:15
Silicon Valley & Technology
Trump vs. Twitter: The Debate Over Free Speech, Censorship in Social Media
In the online war of words, disputes persist over content moderation
Tina Trinh
By Tina Trinh
Sun, 06/21/2020 - 00:41
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter and Facebook logo along with binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019…
Silicon Valley & Technology
Social Media Companies Battle Evolving Threat Ahead of 2020 Election
Google, Facebook and Twitter tell lawmakers that foreign interference on their platforms has evolved significantly since the 2016 presidential election
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 18:49
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Race in America

Companies Pull Facebook, Instagram Ads in #StopHateforProfit Boycott

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020.
Race in America

New York Officer Suspended Over Apparent Chokehold

In this photo taken from police body cam video, New York Police officers arrest a man on a boardwalk Sunday, June 21, 2020, in…
Race in America

Journalists 'Should Not Be Targeted' by Police During Protests

Police use pepper spray against protesters in Portland, Oregon, May 31, 2020, in this still image taken from video obtained by Reuters.
USA

Museum to Remove Roosevelt Statue Decried as White Supremacy

Visitors to the American Museum of Natural History in New York look at a statue of Theodore Roosevelt, flanked by a Native American man and African American man, Nov. 17, 2017.
US Politics

Black Candidates Tap Protest Energy to Challenge Democrats

FILE - Kentucky Democratic State Representative Charles Booker speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives, in the State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky, Feb. 19, 2020.