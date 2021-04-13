Race in America

Defense Set to Make Case in George Floyd Death

By Ken Bredemeier
April 13, 2021 12:44 PM
In this image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill discusses motions before the court Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.
In this image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill discusses motions before the court Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.

WASHINGTON - The defense in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin starts its case Tuesday after prosecution witnesses for 11 days blamed him for the death last year of a Black man, George Floyd, by pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as he lay face down on a city street.

Chauvin’s defense attorney, Eric Nelson, will try to undercut the evidence presented by prosecutors that Chauvin, for 19 years a policeman before he was fired, violated normal police practices in the way he arrested the 46-year-old Floyd, and medical evidence that Chauvin asphyxiated the suspect by his actions.

Nelson has contended that Chauvin followed his police training in arresting Floyd, who was suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store last May, and that Floyd died of a heart attack and underlying health conditions related to his drug use, not because of the way Chauvin arrested him. 

Pulmonologist Dr. Martin Tobin testifies on the ninth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for…
Doctor Testifies George Floyd Died from Lack of Oxygen 
Medical expert tells jury police hold on Floyd was like putting his body ‘in a vise’ 

The arrest of Floyd and his death triggered weeks of demonstrations last year against police abuse of minorities in cities across the U.S. and in major cities overseas.

It is not known whether the 45-year-old Chauvin, who is white, will take the witness stand in his own defense. But the case is moving rapidly, and closing arguments could be held next week. The racially diverse 12-member jury could then start its deliberations on Chauvin’s guilt or innocence.

Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges. If convicted, he could face years in prison. Three other police officers who played various roles in Floyd’s arrest last May 25 are awaiting trial, although charges against them would likely be dropped if Chauvin is acquitted.

Minnesota state prosecutors rested their case after presenting an array of evidence against Chauvin, including a video of the policeman pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck and testimony from police experts on the proper use of force in arrests and medical personnel on how Floyd died.

One of the last prosecution witnesses, Seth Stoughton, a professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law, testified Monday that Chauvin's actions went beyond the bounds of what a reasonable police officer would have done in arresting Floyd.

"No reasonable officer would have believed that that was an appropriate, acceptable or reasonable use of force," Stoughton said of the way Floyd was held facedown with a knee across his neck.

He said that the failure to roll Floyd over and render aid "as his increasing medical distress became obvious" was not appropriate under the circumstances.

Stoughton said it was unreasonable to think that Floyd might harm officers or escape after he had been handcuffed, as he was sprawled out on the ground.

Related Stories

LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger is cross examined by defense attorney Eric Nelson as Judge Peter Cahill and Derek Chauvin listen on the…
USA
Use-of-Force Expert Faults Officer at George Floyd Murder Trial
Prosecution witness said George Floyd did not pose a threat while handcuffed and in a prone position
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/07/2021 - 01:40 AM
Pulmonologist Dr. Martin Tobin testifies on the ninth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for…
USA
Doctor Testifies George Floyd Died from Lack of Oxygen 
Medical expert tells jury police hold on Floyd was like putting his body ‘in a vise’ 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/08/2021 - 02:50 PM
Police are seen as Oregon State Police and the Salem Police Department declared an "unlawful assembly" during an anti-fascist…
USA
George Floyd Death Leads States to Require Cops to Intervene
Since Floyd's death, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Nevada and New Jersey have passed laws requiring police to intervene when they see a fellow officer engaged in misconduct
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 04/05/2021 - 10:05 PM
In this image from video, witness Courteney Ross tears up as she answers questions at the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 1, 2021.
USA
George Floyd's Girlfriend Describes His Struggles With Addiction
Courteney Ross testifies in trial of police officer charged with killing Floyd last year
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/01/2021 - 05:16 AM
Cup Foods store employee Christopher Martin speaks as a witness about George Floyd paying with counterfeit $20 bills, as a…
USA
Trial of Police Officer Charged in George Floyd's Death Enters Third Day
Derek Chauvin faces murder, manslaughter charges
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/31/2021 - 05:39 AM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Coverage

Race in America

Defense Set to Make Case in George Floyd Death

In this image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill discusses motions before the court Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.
USA

Protesters Defy Minnesota Curfew After Police Shooting   

A demonstrator raises their hand while facing off against a perimeter of police as they defy an order to disperse during a…
Race in America

Floyd Did Not Die from Heart Attack or Drug Overdose, Cardiologist Says

Northwestern Medicine cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Rich is questioned on the eleventh day of the trial of former Minneapolis…
USA

Protests Erupt in Minnesota After Police Shooting

A protester confronts police in front of the Brooklyn Center Police station on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn…
Race in America

US Congressional Committee to Consider Reparations Bill

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., speaks during a U.S.House Judiciary Committee about political…