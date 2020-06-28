Race in America

Democrats Want John Wayne's Name, Statue Taken Off Airport

By Associated Press
June 28, 2020 12:20 AM
FILE - In this 1968 file photo, actor John Wayne looks on. In the latest move to change place names in light of U.S. racial…
FILE - Actor John Wayne looks on in this 1968 photo. He died in 1979.

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA - In the latest move to change place names in light of U.S. racial history, leaders of Orange County's Democratic Party are pushing to drop film legend John Wayne's name, statue and other likenesses from the county's airport because of his racist and bigoted comments.

The Los Angeles Times reported  that earlier this week, officials passed an emergency resolution condemning Wayne's “racist and bigoted statements” made in a 1971 interview and are calling on the Orange County Board of Supervisors to drop his name, statue and other likenesses from the international airport.

The resolution asked the board “to restore its original name: Orange County Airport.”

“There have been past efforts to get this done and now we're putting our name and our backing into this to make sure there is a name change,” said Ada Briceno, chair of the Democratic Party of Orange County.

According to those who crafted the resolution, the effort to oust Wayne, a longtime resident of Orange County who died in 1979, is part of “a national movement to remove white supremacist symbols and names (that are) reshaping American institutions, monuments, businesses, nonprofits, sports leagues and teams.”

In a 1971 Playboy magazine interview, Wayne makes bigoted statements against Black people, Native Americans and the LGBTQ community.

He said, “I believe in white supremacy until the Blacks are educated to a point of responsibility. I don't believe in giving authority and positions of leadership and judgment to irresponsible people.”

Wayne also said that although he didn't condone slavery, “I don't feel guilty about the fact that five or 10 generations ago these people were slaves.”

The actor said he felt no remorse in the subjugation of Native Americans.

“I don't feel we did wrong in taking this great country away from them. . (O)ur so-called stealing of this country from them was just a matter of survival,” he said. “There were great numbers of people who needed new land, and the Indians were selfishly trying to keep it for themselves.”

Wayne also called movies such as “Easy Rider” and “Midnight Cowboy” perverted and used a gay slur to refer to the two main characters of the latter film.

Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner told the Times that he had just heard about the Democratic resolution and was unaware of its wording or merit. 

Related Stories

Holding a sign that reads, "The American system is rigged," a woman amplifies her voice as she implores protesters to rise.
Race in America
Racial Injustice Movement Gaining Adherents Ahead of 2020 Vote
Whether the Black Lives Matter movement attracted enough committed, vocal adherents to effect far-reaching change and fundamental reforms remains to be seen
Chris Simkins
By Chris Simkins
Sat, 06/27/2020 - 01:21
FILE - Country music singer Rissi Palmer is photographed in Nashville, Tenn.
Race in America
Country Music Reckons With Racial Stereotypes and Its Future
Black artists say the industry still needs to do the hard work of addressing the systematic racial barriers that have been entrenched in country music for decades
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 10:12
This image released by Lionsgate shows co-writer/directors Christopher Renz, left, and Gerard Bush on the set of "Antebellum."
Race in America
'Antebellum' Brings Racial Justice Call to Reopened Theaters
Filmmakers Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz planned to release their feature-length debut film, 'Antebellum,' in the spring, just as the coronavirus pandemic exploded internationally
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 06/25/2020 - 13:23
Keith Russell, program manager of urban conservation at Audubon Pennsylvania, looks through binoculars while conducting a breeding bird census, at Wissahickon Valley Park in Philadelphia, June 5, 2020.
USA
Black Bird Watchers Draw Attention to Racial Issues Outdoors
A video of a white woman targeting an African American bird watcher in New York's Central Park has drawn attention to how the great outdoors can be far from great for Black people
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 13:17
AP logo
By
Associated Press
Race in America

Democrats Want John Wayne's Name, Statue Taken Off Airport

FILE - In this 1968 file photo, actor John Wayne looks on. In the latest move to change place names in light of U.S. racial…
USA

1 Fatally Shot at Breonna Taylor Protest Park in Kentucky

Protests in Louisville following the death of Breonna Taylor
Race in America

Mississippi Takes Step Toward Dropping Rebel Image from Flag

Larry Eubanks of Star waves the current Mississippi state flag as he sits before the front of the Capitol, Saturday, June 27,…
Race in America

LGBT+ Marches From London to New York Call for End to Racism

Veteran British LGBT rights campaigner Peter Tatchell takes part in the Gay Liberation Front (GLF) pride march in London,…
Race in America

Princeton to Remove Wilson Name From Public Policy School

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2015 file photo shows the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton…