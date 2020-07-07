Race in America

Excavations to Resume for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves

By Associated Press
July 07, 2020 08:09 PM
Burned bricks on a modern storefront are one of the few surviving reminders of the more than 30-block historic black district…
FILE - Burned bricks on a modern storefront are one of the few surviving reminders of the more than 30-block historic Black district in Tulsa, Okla., June 15, 2020.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - Tulsa will resume test excavations of potential unmarked graves from the 1921 Tulsa race massacre after the effort was halted in March because of the coronavirus outbreak, city officials announced.

The pandemic's travel restrictions have made it difficult for the archaeology team to reach Tulsa's Oaklawn Cemetery for an examination, which was initially set to begin April 1. The state archaeological survey at the University of Oklahoma includes scientists from out of state.

The test excavation is expected to begin next Monday, Tulsa World reported Tuesday.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said his city is committed to the project that's aimed at identifying potential unmarked graves of the dozens of the hundreds of Black people killed by a racist white mob in Tulsa's Greenwood district in 1921.

"In the past 99 years, no other agency or government entity has moved this far into an investigation that will seek truth into what happened in Tulsa in 1921," Bynum said. "As we resume with the test excavation, we're taking all precautions to do so under the safest environment possible."

On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, a white mob looted and burned Tulsa's Black Greenwood district to the ground. The attackers used planes that were used in World War I to drop projectiles to destroy businesses, homes and churches in the historically Black district.

The racist massacre killed up to 300 Black people, and survivors were forced into internment camps overseen by National Guard members.

Now, Tulsa's mayor said he hopes that finding the graves will bring healing and justice.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump last month held his first campaign rally at Tulsa's 19,000-seat BOK Center since the pandemic shut down much of the U.S. by late March.

The rally was initially scheduled for Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved Black people learned they had been freed from bondage. But the rally was pushed to a day later after criticism. The rally's arena is located less than a mile from the memorials in Greenwood district which became known as Black Wall Street.

The test excavation will help scientists figure out whether human remains are in the area and the nature of the burials. This combined with other data collected at the site will offer scientists information they need regarding how to proceed with the investigation.

City officials predict that the test excavation will take three to six days, with work beginning at 7 a.m. each day and ending at approximately 3 p.m. Public access to Oaklawn Cemetery will be suspended during the test excavation. 

Related Stories

FILE - Bubba Wallace stands by his car before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, June 28, 2020.
USA
Trump Assails Only Black NASCAR Driver
US leader asks whether Bubba Wallace has apologized for the support he received, alleging a noose found in his garage was a hoax
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 07/06/2020 - 13:08
Lines of cars wait at a drive-through coronavirus testing site, Sunday, July 5, 2020, outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Latino, Black Neighborhoods Struggle With COVID Test Disparities
As the pandemic explodes in diverse states like Arizona and Florida, people in communities of color who have been exposed to the virus are struggling to get tested
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 07/06/2020 - 13:32
Members of a group wearing shirts with the logo of the far-right Proud Boys group argue with counter protesters during a small protest against Washington state's stay-at-home orders, Friday, May 1, 2020, in downtown Seattle.
Race in America
Far-Right US Facebook Groups Pivot to Attacks on Black Lives Matter
Review finds the conversations, many of them by conservative or pro-gun activists, shifted last month to attacking the nationwide protests over racial injustice
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 07/05/2020 - 17:26
A photo provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows Jillian Wuestenberg. Wuestenberg and her husband, Eric…
Race in America
White Michigan Couple Arrested After Pulling Gun on Black Family
Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters that the couple is from Independence Township and both have concealed pistol licenses
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/03/2020 - 13:04
AP logo
By
Associated Press
Race in America

Excavations to Resume for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves

Burned bricks on a modern storefront are one of the few surviving reminders of the more than 30-block historic black district…
Africa

Former African Slave Trade Center Renamed in Memory of George Floyd

U.S. President Barack Obama looks down as he approaches the 'Door of No Return,' through which slaves once passed as they…
Race in America

Statue of Confederate General Stuart Removed in Richmond

Crews attach straps to the statue Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart on Monument Avenue Tuesday July 7, 2020, in Richmond, Va…
US Politics

Trump Escalates Culture War

Native American protesters form a roadblock on the road leading to Mount Rushmore ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to…
Race in America

White Woman Charged After Racist Central Park Confrontation

FILE - This image made from May 25, 2020 video provided by Christian Cooper, shows Amy Cooper with her dog talking to Christian Cooper in Central Park in New York.