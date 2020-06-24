Race in America

FBI Says Noose Found in Track Garage of Black Driver Not a Hate Crime  

By VOA News
June 24, 2020 04:20 AM
Driver Bubba Wallace, left, is overcome with emotion as team owner Richard Petty, comforts him as he arrives at his car in the…
Driver Bubba Wallace, left, is comforted by team owner Richard Petty, as he arrives at his car in the pits of the Talladega Superspeedway prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series in Talladega Ala., Monday June 22, 2020.

Federal authorities say a noose found in the team garage of African-American race car driver Bubba Wallace at an Alabama race track was not a hate crime. 

A joint statement issued Tuesday by U.S. Attorney Jay Town and FBI Special agent Johnnie Sharp said an extensive investigation revealed the noose had been hanging in the garage at Talladega Superspeedway since last October, and that it was a coincidence that Wallace’s team had been assigned that garage. 

A statement issued by NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) said the noose, which was found Sunday by a member of Wallace’s race team, was a garage door pull rope fashioned in the shape of a noose. 

NASCAR President Steve Phelps told reporters during a conference call that the results of the FBI investigation was “the best result we could hope for,” but insisted the organization would continue with its own investigation.   

A noose is commonly associated with lynching, the extrajudicial killing of Blacks and other minorities carried out mainly in the southern United States.

Nascar drivers Kyle Busch, left, and Corey LaJoie, right, join other drivers and crews as they push the car of Bubba Wallace to the front of the field prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway, June 22, 2020

Several of Wallace’s fellow drivers pushed his car to the front of pit row Monday before the start of a race that had been postponed for a day due to heavy rain.  The procession moved past an area on the infield grass with the phrase “#IStandWithBubba” painted on it.    

Wallace is the lone African American driver in NASCAR’s premier Cup Series.  He drew widespread support earlier this month when he successfully urged NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its races in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last month.  The flag, which represented the slave-owning southern states that split from the North during the 1861-65 Civil War, remains a prominent symbol of southern culture, but many African Americans consider the flag a lasting symbol of slavery, racism and white supremacy.    

Floyd’s death has sparked a backlash against other perceived symbols of white supremacy, including statues of Confederate generals and other historical figures.  Some statues have either been defaced or torn down by protesters, or removed by local officials.    

Like the Confederate flag, NASCAR also has deep roots in southern U.S. culture.  Protesters on Saturday and Sunday drove cars and trucks flying the Confederate flag on the roads near Talladega Superspeedway. 

Related Stories

Driver Bubba Wallace, right, is overcome with emotion as he and team owner Richard Petty walk to his car in the pits of the…
Race in America
No Charges in NASCAR Noose Incident Involving Black Driver 
The discovery of the noose stunned the stock car series as it is taking an active position in a push for inclusion while distancing itself from its rocky racial history
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 18:24
Nascar drivers Kyle Busch, left, and Corey LaJoie, right, join other drivers and crews as they push the car of Bubba Wallace to…
Race in America
Black NASCAR Driver Receives Outpouring of Support After Discovery of Noose in His Garage
Drivers pushed Bubba Wallace’s car to pit row Monday at Alabama race track before the start; NASCAR, FBI investigating incident
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 04:13
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Race in America

FBI Says Noose Found in Track Garage of Black Driver Not a Hate Crime  

Driver Bubba Wallace, left, is overcome with emotion as team owner Richard Petty, comforts him as he arrives at his car in the…
Race in America

200 Gather for Funeral of Rayshard Brooks

Tomika Miller, the wife of Rayshard Brooks, weeps while holding their 1-year-old daughter Dream during his funeral in Ebenezer…
Race in America

Police Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Is Fired 

A protester carries a sign, Friday, June 5, 2020, in New York, in memory of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old woman who was fatally…
Race in America

No Charges in NASCAR Noose Incident Involving Black Driver 

Driver Bubba Wallace, right, is overcome with emotion as he and team owner Richard Petty walk to his car in the pits of the…
Race in America

Trump Says He'll Issue Executive Order to Protect Monuments

The statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson stands at the Manassas Battlefield Park in Virginia. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet). Jackson was a commander in the Battle of Manassas, which marked the first major land battle of the American Civil War.