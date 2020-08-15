Georgia Closes Park with Confederate Sculpture

A park in the southern U.S. state of Georgia is not opening Saturday because of a planned right-wing rally.
Pro-Confederate, white supremacists and other right-wing groups had called for the rally, following a peaceful demonstration by a Black militia at the park last month.
Stone Moutain Park, in suburban Atlanta, feared a violent confrontation between the two groups, after the Black militia group called for a counter-demonstration.
The Black militia, however, canceled its demonstration plans earlier this week, according to the Associated Press.
It was not immediately clear if the right-wing groups will still show up at the park Saturday.
Stone Mountain Park, in suburban Atlanta, is home to a giant sculpture of Confederate leaders.
The U.S. is undergoing a reckoning with its shrines to the Confederacy. While some people see the Confederacy as a chivalrous defenders of states’ rights, others see the Confederacy as responsible for the enslavement and degradation of Black people.