Race in America

Judge Sets Bail for Officer Charged in Rayshard Brooks Shooting

By VOA News
June 30, 2020 08:30 PM
People take photos of a memorial to Rayshard Brooks in atlanta
FILE - People take photos of a memorial to Rayshard Brooks at the Wendy's where he was shot and killed by police officers, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 17, 2020.

A judge Tuesday set bail for the former Atlanta police officer accused of shooting and killing Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot. 

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick set bail at $500,000 Tuesday for Garrett Rolfe, who was fired from the Atlanta Police Department shortly after Brooks died. She ruled that Rolfe is not a flight risk or a threat to the community. 

Former Atlanta police Officer Garrett Rolfe, right, appears on a television screen with attorney Lance LoRusso, June 30, 2020, in Atlanta.

But she ordered Rolfe to surrender his passport if he can post bond, and directed that he must wear an ankle monitor, not carry any weapons or have any contact with police, witnesses or others in the Brooks case. 

Brooks’ wife pleaded with the judge not to set bail, saying, “Mentally, I’m not able to handle it.” 

Rolfe shot Brooks in the back June 12 after Brooks allegedly resisted arrest on a suspicion of drunk driving, grabbed a Taser, and while fleeing, fired it at Rolfe. Brooks was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

The Fulton County district attorney charged Rolfe with murder and a second officer, Devin Brosnan, with aggravated assault for holding the wounded Brooks down with his foot. 

The shooting set off a night of violent protests in Atlanta over what activists say was yet another example of the death of a Black man as a white policeman used disproportionate force.  

Law enforcement experts who saw police video of the incident say the shooting may have been justified.  

 

Related Stories

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard shows a picture of the incident in a courtroom as he announces 11 charges against…
USA
Atlanta Officer Charged With Murder in Death of Rayshard Brooks
Officer Garrett Rolfe shot Brooks in the back after he apparently resisted arrest and grabbed Rolfe's taser
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 06/17/2020 - 19:46
Tomika Miller, the wife of Rayshard Brooks, weeps while holding their 1-year-old daughter Dream during his funeral in Ebenezer…
Race in America
200 Gather for Funeral of Rayshard Brooks
Two Atlanta police officers face charges in killing of an African American remembered as a family man who loved to tell jokes and help others
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 22:54
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Race in America

Judge Sets Bail for Officer Charged in Rayshard Brooks Shooting

People take photos of a memorial to Rayshard Brooks in atlanta
Race in America

Facebook Bans Violent 'Boogaloo' Groups, Not the Term Itself

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020.
Race in America

Pope Urges US Catholic Media to Overcome Racism

Pope Francis speaks during the Angelus prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, after celebrating a Mass…
Race in America

Netflix to Donate $100M to Black Communities

Founder and CEO of Netflix Reed Hastings smiles during an interview with The Associated Press in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 28, 2017.
Race in America

Confederate Flag Losing Prominence 155 Years After Civil War

The Mississippi state flag is anchored across from the American flag, outside the Governor's Office at the Capitol in Jackson,…