Judge Sets Bail for Officer Charged in Rayshard Brooks Shooting

A judge Tuesday set bail for the former Atlanta police officer accused of shooting and killing Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick set bail at $500,000 Tuesday for Garrett Rolfe, who was fired from the Atlanta Police Department shortly after Brooks died. She ruled that Rolfe is not a flight risk or a threat to the community.

Former Atlanta police Officer Garrett Rolfe, right, appears on a television screen with attorney Lance LoRusso, June 30, 2020, in Atlanta.

But she ordered Rolfe to surrender his passport if he can post bond, and directed that he must wear an ankle monitor, not carry any weapons or have any contact with police, witnesses or others in the Brooks case.

Brooks’ wife pleaded with the judge not to set bail, saying, “Mentally, I’m not able to handle it.”

Rolfe shot Brooks in the back June 12 after Brooks allegedly resisted arrest on a suspicion of drunk driving, grabbed a Taser, and while fleeing, fired it at Rolfe. Brooks was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Fulton County district attorney charged Rolfe with murder and a second officer, Devin Brosnan, with aggravated assault for holding the wounded Brooks down with his foot.

The shooting set off a night of violent protests in Atlanta over what activists say was yet another example of the death of a Black man as a white policeman used disproportionate force.

Law enforcement experts who saw police video of the incident say the shooting may have been justified.