Race in America

Louisville Protests for Second Night After Grand Jury Decision in Breonna Taylor Case

By Ken Bredemeier
September 25, 2020 04:33 AM
TOPSHOT - Protestors stage a photo on the steps of the Louisville Metro Hall in downtown Louisville, Kentucky on September 24,…
People protesting the lack of homicide charges in the police killing of Breonna Taylor stage a photo on the steps of the Louisville Metro Hall in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 24, 2020.

WASHINGTON - Protests erupted for a second night Thursday in Louisville, Kentucky, in the aftermath of a grand jury’s decision not to bring homicide charges against any of the three white police officers who carried out a drug raid that led to the shooting death last March of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was an emergency medical worker.

Demonstrators took to Louisville’s downtown streets Thursday night to express their anger and frustration with the grand jury’s decision. Some protesters smashed windows. Police said at least 24 people were arrested.

More than 100 protesters took refuge in the First Unitarian Church after the start of a night-time curfew.

Earlier Thursday, there were some tense moments when a group of armed white people confronted the protesters, but no shots were fired.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said at a news conference Thursday, “What do we do with this pain?” The mayor added that there is “no easy answer to that question.”

Taylor was killed when police entered her apartment on a “no-knock” drug raid, authorized to allow police to burst into a dwelling without warning to keep evidence from being destroyed.

However, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday that a neighbor of Taylor’s heard police announce their presence before entering Taylor’s apartment and that their entry was not deemed a “no-knock” raid.

Cameron said the officers “were justified in their use of force” after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who says he heard no announcement by the police, opened fire at them first when they entered the apartment, thinking they were intruders.

No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment.

Attention is being focused on Taylor’s shooting and other cases following the death earlier this year of George Floyd, a Black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd’s death sparked protests around the world about social injustice. 

Related Stories

Police officers aim their weapons towards protesters demonstrating in Portland
USA
Portland Protests Over Breonna Taylor Decision
Protesters damage police building in unrest following grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 09/24/2020 - 09:42 AM
Police and protesters converge during a demonstration after a decision by a grand jury in the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky, Sept. 23, 2020.
Race in America
Protests Erupt in US Cities After Police Cleared in Shooting Death of Breonna Taylor
Grand jury in Louisville, Kentucky, declined to bring homicide charges against of any of three white police officers involved in bungled drug raid that led to shooting death last March of Black woman
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 09/24/2020 - 08:54 AM
People react after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.
USA
Grand Jury Charges Former Louisville Officer Linked to Death of Breonna Taylor
No charges filed against two other police officers involved in the bungled drug raid that killed the African American woman
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 09/23/2020 - 02:44 PM
Police officers operate a check point and control vehicle access to downtown as the community awaits the findings of the grand jury in the case of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, Sept. 22, 2020.
Race in America
Louisville, Kentucky Braces for Possible Announcement in State Probe of Breonna Taylor Shooting Death
Mayor declares state of emergency and police shut down access to downtown area, as city waits to learn whether state attorney general will charge officers involved
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/23/2020 - 11:05 AM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Coverage

Race in America

Louisville Protests for Second Night After Grand Jury Decision in Breonna Taylor Case

TOPSHOT - Protestors stage a photo on the steps of the Louisville Metro Hall in downtown Louisville, Kentucky on September 24,…
Race in America

FACTBOX - Criminal Charges in Police Killings of Black Americans

George Floyd Protest Accomplishments
USA

Portland Protests Over Breonna Taylor Decision

Police officers aim their weapons towards protesters demonstrating in Portland
Race in America

Protests Erupt in US Cities After Police Cleared in Shooting Death of Breonna Taylor

Police and protesters converge during a demonstration after a decision by a grand jury in the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky, Sept. 23, 2020.
Race in America

2 Officers Shot During Louisville Protests Over Charges in Police Shooting of Black Woman

Police and protesters clash, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal…