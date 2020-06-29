Race in America

Man Killed, Teen Wounded in Seattle Protest Zone Shooting

By VOA News
June 29, 2020 03:14 PM
A car with broken windows and bullet holes that was involved in a shooting sits in the street Monday, June 29, 2020, in Seattle…
A car with broken windows and bullet holes that was involved in a shooting sits in the street in Seattle, where streets are blocked off in what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone, June 29, 2020.

Police in Seattle say a shooting early Monday in Seattle's self-declared occupied protest zone in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood has left one man dead and a 14-year-old boy wounded. 

The Seattle Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired at about 3 a.m. near 12th Avenue and Pike Street. Police said callers reported several unidentified people had fired shots into a white Jeep that had been at or near one of the barriers of the protest zone. 

Susan Gregg, a spokeswoman at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center, reported that one man who was admitted following the shooting had died. Police said the second victim, a 14-year-old male, was hospitalized with gunshot injuries. 

No suspects have been publicly identified. Police said they were investigating the incident, but while searching the Jeep for evidence discovered that the crime scene had been "disturbed." 

Police say this is the second fatal shooting in the area, which has come to be known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, or CHOP. It was established June 8 by demonstrators protesting police brutality and the killing of George Floyd after the Seattle Police Department vacated the East Precinct there. 

Speaking to reporters at the scene Monday, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said, "Enough is enough," and said it was time for the protesters to leave the area for the sake of public safety. She said the two fatal shootings and multiple injuries over the past week and a half demonstrate the situation is "dangerous and unacceptable." 
 

Related Stories

Seattle Fire Assistant Chief Willie Barrington, left, and Chief Harold Scoggins, second from left, walk with protest organizers…
USA
Demonstrators Resist as Crews Arrive at Seattle Protest Zone
The collective of protesters, activists, educators and volunteers in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest was born after clashes with police who tear-gassed people protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 14:46
People raise their fists as they take part in a "Silent March" against racial inequality and police brutality that was…
Race in America
Judge Orders Seattle to Stop Using Tear Gas During Protests
It’s a victory who say authorities have been overreacting to demonstrations
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 06/13/2020 - 00:22
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Race in America

Man Killed, Teen Wounded in Seattle Protest Zone Shooting

A car with broken windows and bullet holes that was involved in a shooting sits in the street Monday, June 29, 2020, in Seattle…
USA

Starbucks Latest to Say It Will Pause Social Media Ads

FILE - Hearts with messages in support of the Black Lives Matter movement are seen posted outside a Starbucks store in downtown Naperville, Illinois, June 4, 2020.
Arts & Culture

Beyoncé's Message, Epic Performances Stand Out at BET Awards

In this video grab issued Sunday, June 28, 2020, by BET, Beyonce accepts the humanitarian award during the BET Awards.
Race in America

Images of Brutality Against Black People Spur Racial Trauma 

Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, left, speaks nex to Rev. Wanda Johnson, the mother of Oscar Grant, at the My…
USA

Couple Draw Guns at Crowd Heading to St. Louis Mayor's Home

Armed homeowners standing in front their house along Portland Place confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor