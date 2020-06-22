Noose Found at Stall of NASCAR’s Only Black Driver

The popular U.S. race car series NASCAR is investigating what it called Sunday a “heinous act” after a noose was found in the team garage of Bubba Wallace, its only top-level Black driver.

Wallace said he was “incredibly saddened” and added that the act is “a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism.”

He stressed the need to advocate for a community that is welcoming to everyone, and said those involved in the sport “will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate.”

Wallace drew widespread support from other drivers for his push two weeks ago to get NASCAR to ban the presence of the confederate flag at its races.

NASCAR said in a statement it will do everything it can to identify who was responsible for the noose “and eliminate them from our sport.”

The incident happened at Talladega Superspeedway in the southern state of Alabama, which was scheduled to host a race Sunday before it was interrupted by rain.

Protesters on Saturday and Sunday drove cars and trucks flying the confederate flag on roads near the track.