Officials Delay Decision on Kentucky Confederate Statue

By Associated Press
July 02, 2020 10:51 AM
A caged statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis departs on a truck after being removed from Kentucky state capitol
A caged statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis departs on a truck after being removed from the state capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 13, 2020.

OWENSBORO, KY. - Officials in a Kentucky county have delayed a vote on whether to remove a Confederate statue from the grounds of a courthouse.  

Members of the Daviess County Fiscal Court were expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would have returned the statue to the Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and moved it to property owned by the chapter. Instead, a commissioner presented a surprise motion to postpone the vote until Aug. 6 that passed on a 3-1 vote, the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reported.

The Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, president of the Owensboro NAACP, has led the charge for the statue's removal. She said she was disappointed by the delay, telling the paper, "In my heart and mind, I knew something like this would happen."

Work crews remove the statue of confederate general Stonewall Jackson, July 1, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has ordered the immediate removal of all Confederate statues in the city.
Richmond Orders Removal of Confederate Statues on City Land
Mayor Levar Stoney has ordered the immediate removal of all Confederate statues on city land. Stoney issued the order Wednesday. He is using emergency powers to speed up the healing process for the former capital of the Confederacy amid weeks of protests over police brutality and racial injustice

Randolph said she is concerned that the Daughters of the Confederacy may want to place the statue somewhere prominent that would continue the "glorification of the Confederate cause."

Susan McCrobie, president of the Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, applauded the delay, saying she would like to see the statue remain in public view.  

"The idea that they signify white supremacy is not truthful," she said. "These monuments were strictly meant to be memorials."

In emails obtained by the paper through an open records request, McCrobie wrote that the group would not consider proposals from the NAACP on where to place the memorial, saying the organization had "no standing" to offer an opinion on the matter.

Paint and protest graffiti covers the Jefferson Davis Memorial in Richmond, Va., June 7, 2020, following a week of unrest in the U.S. against police brutality and racism in policing.
Latest Battles in US Culture War Take Aim at Southern History
Debate over statues, military bases honoring Confederate leaders emerges as protests over death of a black man in police custody force nation to reckon with systemic racism

Randolph noted that those pushing removal of the statue include a coalition of "people from all walks of life working to move our community forward."

"We will continue to make our voices heard and will work to have the statue taken off of public property because it is inappropriate for it to be there," she added.

Judge-Executive Al Mattingly cast the sole vote against the delay. He said the issue has been ongoing since 2012 and neither side was likely to change their position because of a delay.

 

Race in America

FILE - In this 1968 file photo, actor John Wayne looks on. In the latest move to change place names in light of U.S. racial…

File - In this Sept. 23, 2015 file photo, an interview is conducted next to a statue of Junipero Serra at the Carmel Mission in…
A graffiti reading "racist" is seen on a statue of Fray Junipero Serra in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, June 22, 2020.
Race in America
By Associated Press
Wed, 07/01/2020 - 15:32
Race in America

A caged statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis departs on a truck after being removed from Kentucky state capitol
Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore speaks to a protester after a vigil with members of professional associations…
In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, photograph, Noah Hicks, owner of Spokehouse Bikes in the Upham's Corner neighborhood of…
A police officer engages with a protester Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Seattle, where streets had been blocked off in an area…
Signs are held up showing Breonna Taylor during a rally in her honor on the steps of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort,…