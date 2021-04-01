Race in America

Paramedics Called to Treat Floyd Testify They Could Not Find a Pulse

By VOA News
April 01, 2021 08:42 PM
A protester holds his sign in front of the fortified fence and National Guard vehicle protecting the Hennepin County Government…
A protester holds a sign in front of the fortified fence and National Guard vehicle protecting the Hennepin County Government Center, April 1, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues.

Paramedics called to treat George Floyd after a police officer kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes last year testified Thursday that they thought he was dead when they arrived.

Derek Smith, one of two paramedics who testified in a Minneapolis courtroom Thursday, said that when he arrived on the scene he could not find that Floyd had a pulse.

"In lay terms, I thought he was dead," Smith said.

Seth Bravinder, the second paramedic, told jurors Thursday that officer Derek Chauvin was kneeling on Floyd when they arrived.

"They were still on top of him," Bravinder said.

Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds as Floyd cried repeatedly that he could not breathe, igniting nationwide and global protests in support of Black lives and challenging the police system.

Chauvin, who is white, was fired by the city's police department the day after Floyd, an African American, died in custody.

Restraint 'could have ended'

David Pleoger, a now-retired Minneapolis police sergeant who was on duty the night Floyd died, told jurors Thursday he believed that Chauvin should have ended his restraint of Floyd earlier.

“When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended the restraint,” Pleoger said.

Also Thursday, Floyd’s girlfriend tearfully described how she met him less than three years before his arrest in the Midwestern U.S. city of Minneapolis.

Courteney Ross’ testimony came on the fourth day of Chauvin’s trial.

Ross recalled the day she met Floyd at a Salvation Army shelter where he worked as a security officer and spoke with “this great Southern voice.” She also acknowledged they both grappled with opioid addiction.

“It’s a classic story of how many people get addicted to opioids. We both suffered from chronic pain. Mine was in my neck and his was in his back,” Ross said.

"We both had prescriptions," she said, but "we got addicted and tried really hard to break that addiction many times.”

Prosecutors appeared to be trying with her testimony to humanize Floyd and promote empathy among the jurors. Chauvin’s defense team is expected to stress that an autopsy found fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd’s system.

Body camera video

Late on Wednesday, jurors saw about 20 minutes of police body camera video that spanned the time from when police approached Floyd’s vehicle and when he was loaded into an ambulance.

Jurors thus far have also heard testimony from several witnesses, including the convenience store cashier who sold cigarettes to Floyd moments before his deadly encounter with Chauvin.

The former police officer is facing charges of murder and manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty.

Chauvin’s lawyers have argued he was following his training and that other factors such as heart disease and drug use caused Floyd’s death.

The city of Minneapolis recently agreed to pay Floyd’s relatives $27 million in damages to settle their claims of abuse in the case.

 

Related Stories

In this image from video, witness Courteney Ross tears up as she answers questions at the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 1, 2021.
USA
George Floyd's Girlfriend Describes His Struggles With Addiction
Courteney Ross testifies in trial of police officer charged with killing Floyd last year
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/01/2021 - 05:16 AM
Cup Foods store employee Christopher Martin speaks as a witness about George Floyd paying with counterfeit $20 bills, as a…
USA
Trial of Police Officer Charged in George Floyd's Death Enters Third Day
Derek Chauvin faces murder, manslaughter charges
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/31/2021 - 05:39 AM
FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd.
USA
Teen Who Recorded Floyd Video Says ‘He Was Begging for His Life'
Darnella Frazier, 18, said she was walking to a convenience store with her younger cousin when she came upon the officers
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 03/30/2021 - 01:44 PM
Defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pre-trial motions prior to opening statements, March 29, 2021.
USA
Jury Hears Widely Different Views on How George Floyd Died in Police Custody
Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin faces murder charges in high-profile US case that triggered worldwide protests
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 12:32 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

USA

Daughter: Bystander Disrupted Attack on Asian American Woman

A woman leaves 360 West 43rd street as security and a doorman stand inside the building, where a man has now been arrested and charged with assaulting a 65-year-old Asian woman in a hate crime, in New York City
Race in America

Paramedics Called to Treat Floyd Testify They Could Not Find a Pulse

A protester holds his sign in front of the fortified fence and National Guard vehicle protecting the Hennepin County Government…
USA

George Floyd's Girlfriend Describes His Struggles With Addiction

In this image from video, witness Courteney Ross tears up as she answers questions at the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 1, 2021.
USA

Georgia State Overhauls Citizen Arrest Law Following Ahmaud Arbery's Death

Georgia State Rep. Bert Reeves (R-Marietta) presents HB479, which revokes citizen arrest laws, during the 28th legislative day…
Race in America

NYC's Vietnamese Community Wary After Anti-Asian Incidents

Protestors march at a rally against Asian hate crimes past the Los Angeles Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles , Saturday,…