Race in America

Police Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Is Fired 

By Associated Press
June 23, 2020 09:56 PM
A protester carries a sign, Friday, June 5, 2020, in New York, in memory of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old woman who was fatally…
A protester carries a sign, June 5, 2020, in New York, in memory of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old woman who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Metro police department has fired one of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.  

A termination letter for Officer Brett Hankison released by the city's police department today said Hankinson violated procedures by showing "extreme indifference to the value of human life" when he "wantonly and blindly" shot 10 rounds of gunfire into Taylor's apartment in March. The letter also said Hankinson violated the rule against using deadly force. 

Taylor, who was Black, was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home. 

Mayor Greg Fischer said last week interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder had started termination proceedings for Hankison. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated. 

Related Stories

Protests in Louisville following the death of Breonna Taylor
Race in America
Louisville Protesters Block Traffic, Hurl Brick at Media Car
Some demonstrators created barricades on streets using road signs and rocks earlier in the evening while police monitored the scene from a helicopter and on the ground, news outlets reported
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 06/16/2020 - 07:26
AP logo
By
Associated Press
Race in America

Police Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Is Fired 

A protester carries a sign, Friday, June 5, 2020, in New York, in memory of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old woman who was fatally…
Race in America

No Charges in NASCAR Noose Incident Involving Black Driver 

Driver Bubba Wallace, right, is overcome with emotion as he and team owner Richard Petty walk to his car in the pits of the…
Race in America

Trump Says He'll Issue Executive Order to Protect Monuments

The statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson stands at the Manassas Battlefield Park in Virginia. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet). Jackson was a commander in the Battle of Manassas, which marked the first major land battle of the American Civil War.
USA

Black Bird Watchers Draw Attention to Racial Issues Outdoors

Keith Russell, program manager of urban conservation at Audubon Pennsylvania, looks through binoculars while conducting a breeding bird census, at Wissahickon Valley Park in Philadelphia, June 5, 2020.
Race in America

Rayshard Brooks' Funeral To Be Held at King's Former Church

A mourner offers Tomika Miller, the wife of Rayshard Brooks, some flowers while attending his public viewing at Ebenezer…