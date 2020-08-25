Race in America

Police, Protesters, Clash for 2nd Night in Kenosha, Wisconsin Over Police Shooting

By VOA News
August 25, 2020 10:43 AM
Police attempt to push back protesters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Police used tear gas to subdue protesters in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday as people took to the streets for the second straight night after the shooting of a Black man by police on Sunday.   

Despite a dusk-to-dawn curfew, protesters gathered Monday night, confronting law enforcement officers in riot gear outside the county courthouse, blocks from where Jacob Blake was shot on Sunday in an encounter with police caught on video. Police countered protesters with tear gas, shortly after the 8:00 pm curfew took effect Monday.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers called out the National Guard Monday to help keep the peace.

In video posted online, Blake was seen walking to his vehicle and being followed by two police officers with their guns drawn. As he entered the driver's side of the car, he was shot in the back with at least seven gunshots heard on the recording. A family attorney said Blake's children were inside the car.

Wisconsin Governor Deploys National Guard after Police Shooting of Black Man
Violence erupted Sunday in Kenosha after officers shot African American man in the back in circumstances that are unclear

Blake survived the shooting and is in stable condition after undergoing surgery Sunday.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden issued a statement Monday on his campaign website which began with the word “Enough” in large, white letters on a black background. He said the shots that were fired at Blake “pierced the soul of our nation.” He called for a full and transparent investigation and said the officers must be held accountable.

Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson, on his Twitter account, also called for a full and thorough investigation into the shooting and said that, while he understood emotions were running high, he urged demonstrators to remain peaceful.

There was no immediate response from U.S. President Donald Trump.  On Monday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Trump was expected to be fully briefed on the matter.

The shooting occurred nearly three months after the May 25 death of a Black man in police custody in the city of Minneapolis.  The death of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism.
 

