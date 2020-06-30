Race in America

Pope Urges US Catholic Media to Overcome Racism

By Associated Press
June 30, 2020 04:33 PM
Pope Francis speaks during the Angelus prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, after celebrating a Mass…
Pope Francis speaks during the Angelus prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, after celebrating a Mass for the Feast of Rome's Patrons Saints Peter and Paul, at the Vatican, June 29, 2020.

ROME - Pope Francis is urging Catholic media in the U.S. to work to overcome the "diseases of racism and injustice" in his latest comments about George Floyd's death in the U.S. and the anti-racism protests that followed. 

In a message to a virtual conference of Catholic journalists of North America on Tuesday, Francis said Catholic media must build bridges and dialogue, as well as defend life.  

He prayed for journalists to be enlightened by wisdom and understanding and guided by the Holy Spirit to "effectively work to overcome the diseases of racism, injustice and indifference that disfigure the face of our common family."  

Francis has spoken out previously about Floyd's death on May 25 in Minneapolis and the "sin of racism." He decried the violent protests that erupted as self-defeating but also asserted that "we cannot close our eyes to any form of racism or exclusion, while pretending to defend the sacredness of every human life." 

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died May 25 after a white police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes as he lay handcuffed on the pavement, gasping that he couldn't breathe. The officer has been charged with murder, and he and other officers involved could get up to 40 years in prison if convicted. 

Floyd's death has inspired renewed Black Lives Matter protests around the U.S., some of them attended by Catholic priests, bishops and peace activists. The issue has gotten heavy coverage by the Vatican media. 

 

Related Stories

In this June 1, 2020, photo provided by the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, Bishop Mark Seitz, center, kneels
USA
Pope Sends Strong Message to US Catholics After Floyd Death
George Floyd's killing at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis and the global protests that followed might normally have drawn a muted diplomatic response from the Vatican, but from Pope Francis on down, the Vatican has instead mounted an intensive response
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 06/10/2020 - 10:37
Pope Francis celebrates Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May 31, 2020.
Europe
Pope: Pull Together, Avoid Pessimism in This Coronavirus Era 
'The world sees conservatives and progressives' but instead all are 'children of God,' he said, telling the faithful to focus on what unites them 
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 05/31/2020 - 07:38
Members of Working Together Mississippi, a religious leadership organization, listen as Bishop Ronnie C. Crudup, Sr., of the…
Race in America
Black Catholics: Words Not Enough as Church Decries Racism
Amid the nationwide wave of protests, US Catholic leaders are among those speaking out against racism
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/22/2020 - 02:57
AP logo
By
Associated Press
Race in America

Pope Urges US Catholic Media to Overcome Racism

Pope Francis speaks during the Angelus prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, after celebrating a Mass…
Race in America

Netflix to Donate $100M to Black Communities

Founder and CEO of Netflix Reed Hastings smiles during an interview with The Associated Press in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 28, 2017.
Race in America

Confederate Flag Losing Prominence 155 Years After Civil War

The Mississippi state flag is anchored across from the American flag, outside the Governor's Office at the Capitol in Jackson,…
Silicon Valley & Technology

Social Media Platforms Face Reckoning Over Hate Speech 

FILE - This May 21, 2013 file photo shows an iPhone in Washington with Twitter, Facebook, and other apps. Tired of that friend or relative who won't stop posting or tweeting political opinions? Online loudmouths may be annoying, but a new survey suggests they are in the minority. In a report released Tuesday, the Pew Research Center found that most people who regularly use social media sites were actually less likely to share their opinions, even offline. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Race in America

US Military Moves to Address Bias and Prejudice

United States Military Academy graduating cadets queue to present themselves on stage as their names are called