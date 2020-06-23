Race in America

Rayshard Brooks' Funeral To Be Held at King's Former Church

By Associated Press
June 23, 2020 12:41 PM
A mourner offers Tomika Miller, the wife of Rayshard Brooks, some flowers while attending his public viewing at Ebenezer…
A mourner offers Tomika Miller, the wife of Rayshard Brooks, some flowers while attending his public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church on June 22, 2020, in Atlanta.

ATLANDA, GA. - Friends and relatives of Rayshard Brooks began arriving at the historic Atlanta church that was once the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s pulpit for a funeral Tuesday for the Black man whose killing by a white police officer in a fast-food parking lot stoked protests across the U.S. over racial injustice.

King's daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, planned to deliver remarks at the private service, along with a friend of Brooks, his mother-in-law and the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

"Rayshard Brooks wasn't just running from the police. He was running from a system that makes slaves out of people. A system that doesn't give ordinary people who've made mistakes a second chance, a real shot at redemption," Warnock, a Democratic candidate for Senate, said in an excerpt released ahead of the service.

Brooks, 27, was shot twice in the back June 12 by Officer Garrett Rolfe after a struggle that erupted when police tried to handcuff him for being intoxicated behind the wheel of his car at a Wendy's drive-thru. Video showed Brooks snatching a police Taser and firing it at Brooks while running away.

Rolfe, 27, was charged with murder and jailed without bail. A second officer, Devin Brosnan, 26, was charged with aggravated assault, accused of stepping on Brooks' shoulder as he lay dying on the pavement. Lawyers for both men said their clients' actions were justified.  

The killing unfolded amid protests and scattered violence set off around the country by the case of George Floyd, the Black man who was pronounced dead May 25 after a white Minneapolis put his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes.

Atlanta's police chief stepped down less than 24 hours after Brooks' death, and the Wendy's was burned by protesters.

While Brooks was not a member of Ebenezer Baptist, the church where King preached is a "sanctuary for those who suffer," Warnock said in a statement announcing the funeral plans. Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry offered financial help for the service, according to the statement.

An afternoon bail hearing for Rolfe that would have conflicted with the funeral was canceled by a judge. Under the law, crime victims and their families are entitled to be heard at such proceedings.

Meanwhile,  a new poll that finds nearly all Americans favor at least some change to the nation's criminal justice system, and they overwhelmingly want to see clear standards on when police officers may use force and consequences for those who cross the line.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research said 29% think the criminal justice system needs "a complete overhaul," 40% say it needs "major changes," and 25% say it needs "minor changes." Just 5% believe no changes are necessary.
 

 

