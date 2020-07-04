Race in America

Riot Declared in Downtown Portland as Protests Continue

By Associated Press
July 04, 2020 01:05 PM
Journalist Justin Yau lies handcuffed on the ground with police officers standing beside him, after they dispersed protesters during a demonstration against racial injustices in Portland, July 1, 2020 in this still image obtained from social media video.
Journalist Justin Yau lies handcuffed on the ground with police officers standing beside him, after they dispersed protesters during a demonstration against racial injustices in Portland, July 1, 2020 in this still image obtained from social media video.

PORTLAND, ORE. - Authorities say a riot was declared in downtown Portland, Oregon, for the third time this week when the Hatfield Federal Courthouse was attacked early Saturday.

KOIN reports shortly before 1 a.m., protesters began throwing rocks at the Federal Courthouse and then firing commercial grade fireworks toward the Justice Center. Some people dragged material and barricades and began to make a fence in the area.

Portland police "stayed away from the demonstrators, as there was not an identified life safety risk," officials said in a release. They said no tear gas was used.

Demonstrations in the city following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May have grown increasingly violent. Early Friday, someone broke the windows of the federal courthouse and threw fireworks that started a fire inside the building.

 

AP logo
By
Associated Press
Race in America

Columbus Statue Decapitated in Waterbury Amid Protests

FILE - Passers-by walk near a damaged Christopher Columbus statue, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in a waterfront park near the city's traditionally Italian North End neighborhood, in Boston.
Race in America

Mississippi Could Drop Jim Crow-era Statewide Voting Process

A Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol honor guard carefully folds the retired Mississippi state flag after it was raised over the Capitol grounds one final time in Jackson, Miss., July 1, 2020.
Race in America

Colorado Police Officers Fired Over Chokehold Photos

FILE - In this June 27, 2020, file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and march over the death of 23…
Race in America

Redskins to Have 'Thorough Review' of Name Amid Race Debate

FILE - The Washington Redskins logo is shown on the field before the start of a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Landover, Md.
Race in America

White Michigan Couple Arrested After Pulling Gun on Black Family

A photo provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows Jillian Wuestenberg. Wuestenberg and her husband, Eric…