Race in America

Suspended NYPD Officer Arrested After Using Banned Chokehold

By VOA News
June 25, 2020 03:51 PM
In this photo taken from police body cam video, New York Police officers arrest a man on a boardwalk Sunday, June 21, 2020, in…
In this photo taken from police body cam video, New York Police officers arrest a man on a boardwalk in New York, June 21, 2020.

A New York City police officer was arrested Thursday on charges of strangulation and attempted strangulation after an incident last weekend alleged to have involved a banned chokehold.  

This is at least the second time officer David Afanador, 39, has faced criminal charges over the alleged use of excessive force.  

The first came in 2014, six weeks after the death of Eric Garner sparked nationwide outrage and protests against police violence.  

During the first incident, Afanador was recorded on video allegedly pistol-whipping a 16-year-old suspect, breaking two of the suspect's teeth. Afanador and his partner were acquitted of wrongdoing and returned to active duty in 2016.  

FILE - In this photo taken from police body cam video, New York Police officers, including officer David Afanador, right, arrest a man on a boardwalk in New York's Rockaway Beach, June 21, 2020.

In Sunday's altercation, NYPD officers were recorded tackling three men who reportedly had taunted them for at least 10 minutes. Afanador was seen taking down one of the men, Ricky Bellevue, and snaking his arm around Bellevue's neck for several seconds as Bellevue lay on the boardwalk in the Rockaway Beach section of the city.

Bellevue was treated at a hospital for a cut on his face, according to local TV news reports.

After the incident captured by the officer's body cameras, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Monday that Afanador was suspended because "the hand around the neck is the hand around the neck." 

Chokeholds have been banned by the NYPD for several years, and particular scrutiny has fallen upon the department's use of the prohibited technique following the death of Eric Garner after a police officer put him in a chokehold.  

A grand jury declined to indict the police officer involved in the Garner case. 

Shea's announcement of Afanador's suspension came hours after videos of the incident began to circulate on social media, marking a shift in department's procedures.  

"I think we have an obligation to act swiftly but we also have to get it right and to inform the public about what's going on," Shea told TV station NY1. 

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio praised the department's response.  

"The public needs to see when something goes wrong, there are consequences," he said. 

Although Afandaor has not faced disciplinary measures for using a chokehold in the past, city records indicate that he has been involved in eight complaints filed with the city's police watchdog agency. The incidents included using other types of physical force, but all complaints were found to be unsubstantiated or led to his exoneration.  

Related Stories

FILE - Members of the Rhode Island State Police attend a ceremony at the State House in Providence, Rhode Island, Jan. 1, 2019.
USA
Rhode Island Police Chiefs Pledge Commitment to Reform
Amid nationwide calls for racial justice and police reform, chiefs commit to list of 20 promises they say will ensure transparency and maintain human rights
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 06/25/2020 - 13:51
FILE - The dome of the U.S. Capitol building is seen behind a row of U.S. flags in Washington, April 10, 2020.
US Politics
Senate Democrats Block Debate on Republican Police Reform Proposal
US lawmakers have been racing to craft legislation to address demands heard in nationwide protests in response to the May 25 death in police custody of George Floyd
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Wed, 06/24/2020 - 14:38
FILE - In this May 31, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles police officers arrest a demonstrator in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles…
USA
Police in Misconduct Cases Stay on Force Through Arbitration
The killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer sparked weeks of protests and calls for reforms, but experts say arbitration can hinder those efforts
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 06/24/2020 - 13:57
FILE PHOTO: DC National Guard Military Police officers and law enforcement officers stand guard during a protests against the…
Race in America
Can Wide-Ranging Police Reform Legislation Pass Congress in Election Year?
Qualified immunity for law enforcement likely the biggest disagreement between Democrats, Republicans
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Wed, 06/24/2020 - 11:33
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Race in America

Suspended NYPD Officer Arrested After Using Banned Chokehold

In this photo taken from police body cam video, New York Police officers arrest a man on a boardwalk Sunday, June 21, 2020, in…
USA

Rhode Island Police Chiefs Pledge Commitment to Reform

FILE - Members of the Rhode Island State Police attend a ceremony at the State House in Providence, Rhode Island, Jan. 1, 2019.
Race in America

'Antebellum' Brings Racial Justice Call to Reopened Theaters

This image released by Lionsgate shows co-writer/directors Christopher Renz, left, and Gerard Bush on the set of "Antebellum."
USA

Mississippi Court Rules Officer's Fatal Shooting of Black Man Justified

FILE - Catherine Davis, mother of Marc Davis, who was shot and killed by a Petal, Mississippi, police officer in 2017, speaks during a protest in Jackson, Mississippi, June 5, 2020.
Race in America

Wisconsin Governor Activates National Guard After Violence

Protesters block traffic at an intersection an intersection near Capitol Square in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, June 23, 2020. …