Race in America

Trump Says He'll Issue Executive Order to Protect Monuments

By Associated Press
June 23, 2020 02:38 PM
The statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson stands at the Manassas Battlefield Park in Virginia. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet). Jackson was a commander in the Battle of Manassas, which marked the first major land battle of the American Civil War.
The statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson stands at the Manassas Battlefield Park in Virginia. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet). Jackson was a commander in the Battle of Manassas, which marked the first major land battle of the American Civil War.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said Tuesday he'll issue an executive order to protect monuments that are coming under new scrutiny as America wrestles with racism during the unrest sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.

Trump has been clear that he opposes the removal of monuments of leaders of the Confederacy or other distasteful aspects of American history.

Commenting as he departed the White House for a trip to Arizona, Trump said, "I will have an executive order very shortly, and all it's really going to do is reinforce what's already there, but in a more uniform way."

Protestors and police face off at Lafayette Park in front of the White House
Police Halt Attempt to Topple Andrew Jackson Statue Near White House
Police carrying shields confronted protesters with batons, pepper spray and pepper bullets

At a time of nationwide protests over racial injustice and inequality, Trump has aligned himself squarely on the side of those who argue that the pendulum has swung too far in the direction of eliminating reminders of hated aspects of American history.

Trump had tweeted late Monday that those who tried to topple a statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park across the street from the White House faced 10 years in prison under the Veterans Memorial Preservation Act.  

"Beware," he tweeted.  

Jackson is one of Trump's favorite presidents.

The federal statute Trump cites subjects anyone who willfully injures or destroys, or attempts to injure or destroy, any structure, plaque, statue or other monument on public property commemorating the service of any person or persons in the armed forces of the United States to fines, up to 10 years imprisonment or both.

 

AP logo
By
Associated Press
Race in America

Trump Says He'll Issue Executive Order to Protect Monuments

The statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson stands at the Manassas Battlefield Park in Virginia. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet). Jackson was a commander in the Battle of Manassas, which marked the first major land battle of the American Civil War.
USA

Black Bird Watchers Draw Attention to Racial Issues Outdoors

Keith Russell, program manager of urban conservation at Audubon Pennsylvania, looks through binoculars while conducting a breeding bird census, at Wissahickon Valley Park in Philadelphia, June 5, 2020.
Race in America

Rayshard Brooks' Funeral To Be Held at King's Former Church

A mourner offers Tomika Miller, the wife of Rayshard Brooks, some flowers while attending his public viewing at Ebenezer…
Race in America

Poll: Nearly All in US Back Criminal Justice Reform

FILE - Police officers cuff a suspect during a protest against police brutality, in New York City, June 1, 2020.
Race in America

Boogaloo Boys Aim to Provoke 2nd US Civil War

FILE - People, including activists with the Boogaloo movement, rally at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire, May 2, 2020, in a protest unrelated to the George Floyd demonstrations.